All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Monsoon Plant Sale — Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Arid-adapted, heat tolerant plants from regional growers for a monsoon garden. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. July 14. 622-5561.
Gather A Vintage Market — 657 W. St. Mary's Road. Vintage and antique items for the home and garden. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 14. 878-7215.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 17-20. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. July 17 and 20. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. July 18. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. July 19. 743-5273.