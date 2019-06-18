All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden —946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. June 26 and 29. 626-5161.
Thursday
Monsoon Gardening Workshop — Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road. Learn what vegetable and herb varieties to plant, protecting a garden from the heat, wind, and maximizing rainwater. Each participant will receive a variety of monsoon ready seeds to plant. 9-11 a.m. June 27. $25. 820-3260.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. June 27. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. June 28. 743-5273.
Saturday
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Cost of class includes - all materials, vinyl stencils for text/picture and full instructions. Walk out of the class with artwork for the home. Choose a design from the Add On Menu. Designs are from $25. Custom Stencils are available for an additional $20. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 29. $25. 790-1100.