Natural fertilizers to feed your plants

Seaweed fertilizer: Fertilizers made from seaweed come in various forms, and are a great source of micro-nutrients for your plants. Its NPK ratio is usually around 0-0-1, so it’s mainly a source of potassium and needs to be applied with other fertilizers.

Cottonseed meal: This is a byproduct of the cotton industry, and is a great nitrogen-heavy fertilizer with an NPK ratio of around 7-3-2. It also has a good amount of organic matter and can be used fairly liberally without worrying about overdosing and plant damage. It’s slow-release, too, so it’s a good option for perennial plants.

Alfalfa meal: This is made up of ground up alfalfa plants and is a great all-around fertilizer with an NPK of around 3-2-2. It is usually fairly inexpensive, and can be found in bulk quantities in feed stores. It is alkaline, so don’t use it if you’re trying to grow acid-loving container plants. Rodents will happily eat it, so keep it in a pest-proof container.

