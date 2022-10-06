Outdoor lighting for your Tucson home

Tucson is blessed to have a great climate for sitting outdoors, particularly in the evenings. With the nights getting cooler, chances are you will want to spend more time outside. To make our outdoor space more usable during the short fall and winter nights, it helps to install some lighting.

Outdoor lighting has many functions. It can provide security, as with floodlights switching on in case of an intruder. It helps make your outdoor space safer, lighting up paths and steps so you don’t trip. Lighting also allows you to use outdoor kitchens, pools and firepits more efficiently. It also can have a significant aesthetic effect, making your yard cozy, friendly, or accenting unique plants and features.

If you’re considering an outdoor lighting system, you will need to think about your design in the same way you think about your garden design.

What functions do I want this lighting to perform?

Think carefully about what you need. You may want path lighting for safely walking to your front door, or accent lighting to show off that beautiful palm tree in the front yard. Maybe you have a pergola with a seating area that needs some overhead light so you can hang out and have drinks outside. Or perhaps you need a motion-sensing floodlight in your carport area? Write down all of the functions that you need your lighting to perform for you.

What type of electrical installation do I want?

You have four options, and many people mix and match these to some extent.

First, you can have regular 120-volt lighting that’s wired into your house electrical system. This will need a licensed electrician to install, and the wires will need to be run in a conduit underground. This type of installation is usually only used in commercial applications, or in large properties or estates, and is the most expensive option.

You can also purchase low voltage (12-volt) lighting, which can be installed by an experienced DIY’er. This type of lighting requires using a transformer to step down the voltage from your 110V house outlet to the 12-15 volts needed by the lighting fixtures. The wires can be buried only 6 inches deep, because the low voltage means there’s little risk of electrical shock. You will need to calculate the size of the transformer you need based on the amount and type of fixtures you are installing. You can use this app, which costs $4.99, to do the calculations for you. It will also tell you the gauge of wire you need, the maximum distance you can run it, and other useful information. You can also find a landscaping or outdoor lighting company to do this for you.

If you don’t want to fuss with all of that wiring, you may choose to go with solar lights. This gives you free light, but with some caveats. Keep in mind that the lights must be positioned with their solar panels in the sun to recharge adequately each day — something that may not be possible in all parts of your yard. Also, solar lights frequently don’t last more than a couple of years, in my experience, so you have to be ready to replace them regularly. However, because they don’t require any wiring, they are definitely the cheapest and easiest way to get lighting in your yard quickly. You won’t be able to use them under trees, canopies, porches and pergolas, however.

Finally, you can also purchase battery-powered or plug-in outdoor lights, particularly lanterns and string lights. These won’t meet all of your lighting needs, but can be a good supplement for areas where you don’t need a lot of light or where you just want a little mood lighting. You can also use them to supplement your solar lights in shaded areas. The plug-n versions can be connected to an outdoor electrical outlet. Just make sure the lights are rated for outdoor use, and do not exceed the amperage of the outdoor electrical plug you plan to use.

What is my budget?

This is the big question. If you have the money, you can hire a lighting design consultant and get the best lights that are fully wired and controlled from your house. You can even get lighting that’s controlled by an app on your phone. However, if you’re on a tight budget, you probably want to avoid installing lighting that requires a licensed electrician to set up.

Types of fixtures

Once you’ve figured out what you need and the type of installation, you can start looking at your fixture options. There are thousands of lighting designs out there. Many of them have different types of fixtures available which all match each other. Here are some possible options:

Accent/feature lights: These are directed lights or spotlights that allow you to feature something in your landscape — a beautiful gnarled tree, a straight vertical palm, a unique large agave. You can also get lights for pools, fountains and other water features.

Lamp posts: You can purchase lights that are designed to go on a post or on a column that you construct. These are good for providing light in a walkway or gathering spot.

Stair lighting: These lights are usually mounted on risers or on the side of the stairs. They are a great safety feature.

Sconces: These are mounted on walls or columns and usually direct light either up or downwards.

Pathway lights: These can be flat and integrated into your hardscaping, or can be mounted on little posts along your pathways. They're another great safety feature.

Overhead hanging lights: These frequently look like indoor light fixtures, and can incorporate fans, chandeliers, and the like. They are great for spaces like porches, outdoor kitchens or pergolas, where it's useful to have a large overhead light to see what you're doing.

String lights: These are frequently battery or solar-powered, and provide nice mood lighting for areas where you don't need a huge amount of light.

Floodlights: These are chiefly used for areas that need to be lit up brightly for safety or security. Usually they're wired with motion sensors and daylight sensors so they don't trigger unnecessarily.

Features to consider

A number of features can make your lighting system more usable and help you save on electricity. For starters, I recommend using an LED system. LED lights are more durable and long-lasting, and use far less electricity than fluorescent or conventional bulbs.

I also recommend using fixtures that have the International Dark Sky Association’s fixture seal of approval. This ensures that the fixture creates a minimum amount of light pollution. Light pollution has an adverse effect on wildlife, including insects, small mammals and reptiles, and migrating birds. Using timers or light sensors will also help ensure that your lights aren’t on all night long.

You may also want features such as motion sensors and dimmers on your lighting. As mentioned above, motion sensors are useful for lights that you only want to come on when there is someone nearby. Dimmers are great if you have lots of bright lights installed but you want the option of having more subdued lighting, depending on your backyard activity.

You can also choose lights and bulbs that allow you to control your lights from a phone app. This is a great option for people who don’t want to install a lot of wiring but still want to be able to control their lights from inside their house.

The good news is that you can have good outdoor lighting without spending a fortune. Thinking about your needs ahead of time will help you control costs and get what you want out of the design.

A word about safety