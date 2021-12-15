Pet-safe houseplants for a greener Tucson home

English ivy (Hedera helix): The leaves and berries of this plant cause vomiting, drooling, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Dieffenbachia (Dieffenbachia spp): This plant causes mouth irritation, swelling of the tongue, vomiting, diarrhea and possible death when ingested.

For a full list, or to look up a plant, check out the ASPCA’s guide to toxic and non-toxic plants . And If you suspect your pet may have ingested a potentially toxic plant, you can call the Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 or contact your local veterinarian.

