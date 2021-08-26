Plant of the month: Quailbush

Plants can be male, female, or both, and can change sexes or change from one sex to both . Female plants produce lots of seeds, so this feature (plus its large size) makes them more appropriate for planting in areas that do not require much maintenance (such as the periphery of a property).

The plant has medicinal uses: its leaves can be used to treat nasal congestion and powdered roots can be used in a poultice to treat skin sores. Leaves and roots may be used as a soap substitute and the seeds can be ground into flour and eaten as a porridge or cakes.

For more gardening information and articles on gardening in the Tucson area, subscribe to the free Tucson Garden Guide newsletter!

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!