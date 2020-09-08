Plant of the month: Texas sage

This plant is not currently favored by landscape designers. Most of the specimens in town are on older properties, such as my own. Why is this the case? I think there are two main reasons that it’s less popular now. One, landscape design, like other design professions, tends to go through phases where certain plants go out of style. The Texas sage seems to be one of those plants. Another reason, however, is that it’s most attractive when left in its natural shape but most landscapers insist on trimming these plants into a “meatball” shape like a formal hedge. This tends to give yards a very dated look and does not go well with most Southwest style houses. Over time, the harsh pruning makes the plant very woody with thick trunks and less foliage and flowers; meatball pruning also stresses the plant and reduces its lifespan.

My own Texas sage bushes were trimmed that way until I learned more about pruning. But if you have a landscaper coming each month or two, chances are he or she will trim your Texas sage like a hedge. Eventually your plant will be a thick-stemmed unattractive bush and have fewer leaves and flowers. Once it’s at this stage, it’s difficult to bring it back to its natural shape. You can try to cut it back severely (to the ground) and hope it comes back; it may end up sprouting sucker-like branches, however, rather than growing into its natural shape. You may need to dig out the old one and start afresh.