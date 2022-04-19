 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Planting a thorn-free garden for kids

This Texas sage bush is flowering thanks to monsoon rains.

 Dominika Heusinkveld

If you’ve got kids, no doubt you’ve already had to pick out cactus spines and glochids from their skin or had to nurse a few scratches. It’s no fun for kids (or parents) to have to deal with thorny plants. Despite what many think, it is possible to have a native plant garden that is prickly-free.

You don’t need to avoid spiny or thorny plants completely. Just keep them out of traffic areas (which is a good idea anyway). Narrow paths, driveways, entrances, and gathering spots should all be free of spiny plants, even if you don’t have small children.

Also, keep in mind that even if you don’t have any cacti in your yard, other people do. This means that tiny, invisible glochids are everywhere. In addition, many plants can be irritating to the skin, particularly if their stems are broken and they exude a liquid of some type. For these reasons, if your kids are helping you in the garden, make sure you all wear gloves and long sleeves. These will also protect you and your kids from the harsh desert sun and biting critters.

People are also reading…

Here are some tips on what to plant in your desert garden to keep kids happy.

Native wildflowers: Most of our wildflowers are spine-free, and can be used to plant a gorgeous pollinator garden. You can get a combination of perennial wildflowers and annuals. Sennas, zinnias, marigolds, sages and penstemons are examples of native perennials that will bring lots of color to your yard. Native poppies, sunflowers, Gooding’s verbena and others are great annuals and will reseed themselves each year. You can also plant lots of milkweed to have a monarch butterfly waystation — a cool way for kids to learn about the lifecycle of these amazing butterflies. Check out this helpful guide from Spadefoot Nursery on how to get wildflowers established in your yard and when to sow which species. 

Shrubs: There are tons of options here. Desert lavender, quailbush, hop bush, Texas rangers, woolly butterfly bush, yellow bells, fairy duster, the different daleas, and many others. The red bird of paradise has thorny stems, so you might want to avoid that one, but the yellow and the Mexican bird of paradise are fine.

Small Trees: Desert willow, Mexican bird of paradise, Anacacho orchid tree and featherbush are all thornless small trees that will look beautiful in your yard. For advice on how to plant them correctly, check out my article on how to plant a tree in Tucson. If you’re planting them now, make sure you have irrigation set up.

Tall trees: If you want really tall trees, live oak, velvet ash and arizona sycamore are possibilities, although they will require supplemental water. Avoid planting hybrid mesquites, even though there are thornless varieties. These crossbreed with our native mesquites and endanger our native habitats. Spadefoot nursery has different varieties of near-native oaks if you want to spice up your selection a little. 

Vines: Queen’s wreath, yellow orchid vine and crossvine are good near-native options. Pretty much all of the vines that grow here other than bougainvillea are thornless. Queen’s wreath in particular will attract lots of bees, so keep that in mind if your kids are small and likely to pester the bees enough to get stung.

Grasses: Often overlooked, native grasses provide valuable habitat for small animals and are beautiful to look at due to their movement and soft texture. Some options include bamboo muhly, pink muhly, deer grass, purple threeawn and sideoats grama. Desert Survivors has a large variety of native grasses, although availability depends on the season, so you might want to call first. You can also check out the selection at Spadefoot Nursery

For more gardening information and articles on gardening in the Tucson area, subscribe to the free Tucson Garden Guide newsletter!

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Discover the joys of gardening in the Sonoran Desert

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Plant of the month: Passionflower vine

Plant of the month: Passionflower vine

Passionflower vines have spectacular flowers and are perfect for trellises and arbors. They can also produce edible fruit, and are great for attracting Gulf Fritillary butterflies.

Plant of the month: Quailbush

Plant of the month: Quailbush

The quailbush is a wonderful native option for those who need a large drought-tolerant hedge, windscreen, or wildlife plant.

Plant of the month: Arizona ash

Plant of the month: Arizona ash

The Arizona ash (Fraxinus velutina), also known as velvet ash, is a pretty, lush, deciduous native shade tree that does well in our climate. I…

Plant of the month: Creosote bush

Plant of the month: Creosote bush

The native creosote bush is a perfect multipurpose plant for hot, sunny areas of your yard. Not only is it beautiful, drought-tolerant, and easy to grow, it's also a great habitat plant and it gives off a wonderful scent!

Plant of the month: Desert lavender

Plant of the month: Desert lavender

Desert lavender is a lovely, silvery-green large native shrub that does great in our Sonoran desert climate. Its purple flower stalks attract pollinators and its foliage smells wonderful after the rain.

Plant of the month: Bamboo muhly

Plant of the month: Bamboo muhly

Want a beautiful, lush, native grass? Look no further than bamboo muhly, a southern Arizona native that is also a great addition to your yard.

Plant of the month: Hopseed bush

Plant of the month: Hopseed bush

Our plant of the month is the native hopseed bush, Dodonaea viscosa. It's a fast-growing, lush green, drought-tolerant shrub which has little litter and no thorns.

Plant of the month: Arizona yellow bells

Plant of the month: Arizona yellow bells

Arizona yellow bells, or Tecoma stans, is a drought-tolerant shrub native to Arizona. It makes a great addition to your yard, particularly if you want to attract hummingbirds.

Plant of the month: Desert willow

Plant of the month: Desert willow

The desert willow is a small tree native to the Sonoran desert, a great choice for Tucson gardens. It has non-invasive roots, beautiful flowers, and is heat tolerant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry wanted to make sure Queen Elizabeth II was 'protected' during recent visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News