All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Crochet and Knit Club — Martha Cooper Public Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. Create and chat. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 13. 594-5315.
Buffelgrass: An Alien Invasion — Himmel Park Library, 1035 N Treat Ave. Learn why the spread of Buffelgrass is a threat to the desert/urban communities, and found out how to join the effort to help manage, control, and eradicate this aggressive, non-native grass. Presented by Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation. 4-5 p.m. Aug. 13. 594-5305.
Wednesday
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Tour the Demonstration Gardens. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 15 and 18. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 16. 594-5420.
Friday
Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Join us to knit, crochet and needlework. All levels. 9:45-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. 297-1745.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 18. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Seed Library Volunteer Orientation — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Garden and volunteer. Fill out an application and bring it to the orientation. RSVP to Brian by calling or e-mailing Brian.Chanecka@pima.gov. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 18. 791-4010.