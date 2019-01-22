All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Master Gardeners: Tomatoes of the Desert — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by a Master Gardener from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 28. 594-5200.
Meet Your Plants (and More) — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Learn about the abundant food plants found or grown in a desert home. Also learn how the nopal cactus has been used to bring color into lives for millennia by hosting the prized cochineal insect. 5-6 p.m. Jan. 28. 594-5305.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 201 N. Court Ave. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 31. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 1. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: How to Prune — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn what tools to use, how and why to make pruning cuts, and the correct times to prune. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 1. 594-5580.
Saturday
Pruning and Propagation Workshop — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Learn how to prune fruit trees and grape vines, prepare the cuttings, and root the cuttings to grow more trees and vines. Take home some cuttings, to grow a new fig, pomegranate or quince tree, or grape vine, at home. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2. $50. 955-5200.
Quilts of Valor National Sew Day — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This is a day when local chapter members and community members come together to construct quilts to be awarded to veterans in appreciation for their service. Want to sew with this group, call Bernadette Polley 227-0370. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2. 1-262-492-4623.