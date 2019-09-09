All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Artisans and Farmers Market — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Local and regional artists showing art, art demonstrations, live music, food/wine pairings, trail rides and food trucks. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 15. Price vary for food and activities. 298-1983.
Gather A Vintage Market — 657 W. St. Mary's Road. Vintage and antique items for the home and garden. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15. 878-7215.
Tuesday
Uncommon Vegetables for Backyard Gardens — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Discuss some of the not so common fruits, vegetables and herbs that thrive in the Sonoran gardens. This event is for adults and teens. 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. 594-5580.
Tucson Organic Gardeners Monthly Meeting — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. "How To Attract Pollinators For Your Garden" presented by a speaker from Tucson Audubon. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17. 749-9429.
Wednesday
Master Gardeners Presentation: Citrus — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to select the best varieties for a garden, how to properly plant, water, fertilize and protect a tree from frost. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 18. 594-5580.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 19. 594-5420.
Friday
Antique, Vintage and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21. 975-2904.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 20. 743-5273.
Saturday
Tucson Area Iris Society Annual Rhizome Sale — Harlow's Gardens Nursery, 5820 E. Pima St. A wide selection of rhizomes for tall bearded irises will be on sale. Knowledgeable members will be on hand with advice. 11 a.m. Kristee West will speak on "How to Grow Iris in Arizona" (including growing them in containers). 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21. 298-3303.
Village of Elgin Craft Artist Festival — 471 Elgin Road. Hand made items. Local Arizona wines, spirits and non alcoholic beverages available. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 21. 990-0137.