All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. April 7. 743-5273.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. April 10-13. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima Co. Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardeners are having free guided tours at the garden. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. April 10. 626-5161.
Thursday
Birding — Mission Garden. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. April 11. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. April 11. 594-5420.
Friday
Living Art Bonsai Exhibition — Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Exhibiting 30 specimen trees and 30 beginner's trees. Vendor tent with bonsai trees for sale, raffle prizes, and locally made pots. Register for Bonsai Basics Classes beginning late April. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily demonstrations. Visit website at tucsonbonsai.org. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 12-14. $15. 1-713-857-6231.
Saturday
Tucson Area Iris Society: Iris Eyes Are Smiling — Wilmot Branch Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Annual Show of member grown irises. Vote on a favorite iris. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13. 594-5420.
Annual Tucson Rose Show — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. View hundreds of beautiful rose blooms, photographs and floral arrangements, all grown locally by home gardeners. Also rose plants for sale. 1-4 p.m. April 13. 334-5155.