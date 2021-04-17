Rosie on the House: A new layer of protection — bacteria-killing paint

A: Yes. Because Paint Shield’s microbicidal properties required the product to be registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they undergo comprehensive third-party testing. To properly test Paint Shield, the EPA turned to regulated, third-party labs, as it routinely does as part of its procedures. In the case of Paint Shield, the testing protocol and results were as follows:

Longevity test — This test measured Paint Shield’s ability to kill pathogens over time. Results showed that Paint Shield remains effective for up to four years if surface integrity is maintained.

Continuous kill test — This test, which repeatedly exposed test panels to pathogens, recorded Paint Shield continuously killing bacteria at a rate of 90%.

Washability test — This test exposed test panels to cleaning products and protocols common to health-care facilities. It found that Paint Shield Microbicidal Paint passed vigorous washability tests, which exposed both kinds of test panels to cleaning products and protocols typically used in health-care facilities according to CDC guidelines. Additional within-claim and continuous-kill tests validated the claim after application of the cleaners and a scrub test.

Toxicological review — Finally, the lab reviewed Paint Shield’s entire formula, including raw materials. This ensured all product components are on the EPA inert ingredients approved list and comply with human health and environmental guidelines. The toxicological review verified that all the components in the product are EPA approved and are in compliance with human health and environmental guidelines.

An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson. Ask Rosie on the House your homeowner questions by emailing info@rosieonthehouse.com or call 888-767-4348.