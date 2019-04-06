QUESTION: I noticed a musty smell in my apartment about three weeks ago, and then found a puddle of water in the middle of my bedroom carpet. It turns out that was due to a leak under my bathroom sink. Workers pulled up the carpet to check everything out. But now, after the leak has been fixed, all the carpet in the bedroom is still damp. They’re using a dehumidifier in the bedroom and there are fans running all over the place. What I’m worried about is whether mold will now develop in the bedroom. How can I find out?
ANSWER: There are companies in Arizona that will test a sample for mold. You can call one of them and order a testing kit. In the kit will be an adhesive strip that you stick on an affected area for a while. Then take it off and send it to a lab; they will test the strip for mold. It is true that the longer the dampness remains on your floor, the more likely it is that mold can develop. If that’s the case, cleaning out your HVAC system may be needed as well. If you’re worried about the problem, don’t just let the landlord say that it’s all been cleaned up.
Q: Is it OK to fertilize the plants in your yard with coffee grounds? My wife has been using them for years on our citrus trees.
A: Our soil in Arizona is very alkaline – a condition that is often hard on plants. So, using coffee grounds can be beneficial. It seems unlikely that it could hurt your trees.
Q: I’m thinking of installing a mister system in my backyard. What are your suggestions on what to look for?
A: One basic requirement is a pump to push the water through the tubes at 800 pounds per square inch or more. Some experts say it should be more than 1,000 psi. High pressure produces the finest mist and the finer the mist, the more cooling you experience. Lower pressure may be cheaper, but the moisture will come out in bigger drops.
Make sure you get stainless steel distribution lines and ceramic misting nozzles. Avoid PVC (polyvinyl chloride) or other synthetic materials for piping. Avoid copper. Check out the warranty and guarantee for your system carefully. After all, you want several years of trouble-free performance.
One problem that you might encounter over the years is that the calcium in our hard water will start to build up on your patio furniture and patio paving.
Another possibility you might want to think about instead of a misting system is a portable evaporative cooler for your patio.
Q: I just planted a Hong Kong orchid tree, about eight feet tall, that has a lot of drooping branches. It looks a little bit leggy. Should they be trimmed back a little? Or is this look a natural part of the tree?
A: Yes, by nature, this type of tree has a weeping look to it. The branches reach downward and thus display their blossoms. Generally, you should avoid trimming anything off the tree for the first year because the leaves are what the orchid tree uses for photosynthesis. You know the rule: Less is generally more in pruning. However, if the branches look at risk of breaking, some light trimming might be worthwhile.