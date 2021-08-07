Rosie on the House: Changing the air filter is a breeze

Question: How often should I replace my air conditioner’s filter?
Answer: Your filter traps dust and other dirty air particles so they won’t travel into your ductwork and blow back into your house. But if your filter is clogged with dust, temperature-controlled air can’t pass through evenly.
Manufacturers advise changing your air conditioner’s filter once every three months, but that’s not enough in Arizona, even when we have the normal amount of dust.
Change your filter now, and then change it again every two weeks until the end of monsoon season.
Then, change it once a month throughout the year. If you have washable filters, clean them once a month.
Make it a habit to change your filter whenever you pay your monthly electric bill. Not only will you save money on that bill, but you will also physically feel more comfortable.
Q: How do I choose the right air filter?
A: There are two types of air filters; standard and media. Standard filters work to keep your system and its ductwork clean, but they don’t really improve indoor air quality. The most common filters are 1-inch in thickness. The No. 1 cause of preventable mechanical failures is the restriction of airflow.
The media filter rests between the main return duct and the blower cabinet. It will improve dust and particle removal up to seven times that of a standard filter. Upgrading to a pleated media filter will remove everything from dust to many airborne viruses. Always choose a filter that matches your blower’s capacity.
Q: Will a high-efficiency air conditioner filter restrict airflow?
A: A high-efficiency air filter will do a good job of trapping dust, pollen and other airborne particles before they can get into your air conditioning system’s air handler, which can blow the dirt back into your house.
And because it does such a good job, it can quickly become covered with dirt, dust and dander. When it does, it can restrict airflow to the air handler, and that can cause your air conditioning system to work harder and become less energy efficient.
Prevent an air-flow problem by:
Using a pleated air filter, which has more surface area to trap particles than a flat filter.
Changing your filter every month during the summer, even if the manufacturer says you can do it every three months. Arizona is a dusty place, and filters get covered and clogged quickly during air conditioning season. A clogged filter makes the unit work too hard.
Q: How do I replace an air filter?
A: Filters are often located in ceilings or walls along the path of the ductwork that returns air to the air conditioning unit. Look for a removable metal cover in the ceiling, or low on a wall.
1. Open the metal cover to expose the filter.
2. Remove the old filter and measure it.
3. Buy a replacement filter the same size as the old one (provided the old one fit). A good filter should run around $4.
4. There will be an arrow on the side of the filter telling you which way the airflow is supposed to go through the filter. Install the new filter according to that airflow arrow.
5. Reinstall the metal cover.
6. Remove dust bunnies from the vent with a vacuum or slightly damp cloth.
7. Dispose of the old filter.
8. Repeat the process every month, even if the filter’s instructions say you can wait two or three months before changing it. Our dusty Arizona air makes filters extra-dirty, so they need to be changed more often than in other states.
For a window or wall mount air conditioner:
The filter is located inside the unit.
1. Turn off the air conditioner.
2. Take the cover off the front of the air conditioner; it may pop it off, or you may need to unscrew it. The filter is behind it.
3. Remove the filter. You might be able to push it out, but some models are screwed in.
4. Most window and wall mount A/C filters are reusable, so instead of replacing the filter, you will clean it. Shake or vacuum the dust off and rinse with soapy water.
5. After the filter is completely dry, place it back into the unit.
6. Replace the front cover.
7. Wipe down the front of the unit.
Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.