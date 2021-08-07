Rosie on the House: Changing the air filter is a breeze

Question: How often should I replace my air conditioner’s filter?

Answer: Your filter traps dust and other dirty air particles so they won’t travel into your ductwork and blow back into your house. But if your filter is clogged with dust, temperature-controlled air can’t pass through evenly.

Manufacturers advise changing your air conditioner’s filter once every three months, but that’s not enough in Arizona, even when we have the normal amount of dust.

Change your filter now, and then change it again every two weeks until the end of monsoon season.

Then, change it once a month throughout the year. If you have washable filters, clean them once a month.

Make it a habit to change your filter whenever you pay your monthly electric bill. Not only will you save money on that bill, but you will also physically feel more comfortable.

Q: How do I choose the right air filter?