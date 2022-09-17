Rosie on the House: Choosing the right window and door company

Question: My living room window needs to be repaired. Should I call a window company or handyman?

Answer: Sal Sucato, owner of DunRite Windows & Doors, a Rosie on the House Certified Partner, says when just one or two windows need replacement, or an interior door to a bedroom or bathroom, or you’re looking for repair services, don’t start with a window and door company. Most window and door companies don’t repair or replace glass. Start by calling a handyman or handywoman.

If the issue is broken glass, call a glass repair company. You will save money and avoid the minimum purchase requirement many window and door companies charge.

Minimums set by window companies ensure their teams are working efficiently installing windows. Their crews are not set up to economically perform small jobs.

You want to call the right expert for the job the first time.

Q: What questions should I ask when getting estimates for new windows?

A: Sucato says that while you don’t have to pre-select a particular manufacturer, it can help the sales appointment go smoothly if you have a basic idea of what you want.

Are you looking for vinyl or fiberglass?

Do you want black, white or another specific color of windows?

How about a different color on the interior versus the exterior?

Do you prefer thick or thin window frames?

Do you only want Pella or Andersen windows?

Is energy efficiency the priority, or are there other features or concerns, such as noise reduction or security?

Is the installation warranty separate from the product warranty?

Will the window installation impact other home improvement needs such as painting, siding or home security?

Are there any potential additional expenses to be aware of, such as drywall work, replacing dry rot or termite damage, or fixing stucco?

Will the installation follow the specifications from the manufacturer?

Thinking through some of these things can help you determine what you do and don’t like. Look at homes in your neighborhood. You’ll start to notice things about windows that never caught your attention before, like green glass, certain styles and colors, or features you really like. Soon you will find yourself building a list of must-haves in your head that can be very helpful to share with a salesperson.

Q: How many quotes should I get for new windows?

A: Most homeowners don’t realize that some window showrooms are franchises, and some are owned by a specific window and door manufacturer, Sucato says. Pricing can swing wildly from one installer to another. It pays to get at least one or two more comparable quotes and to make sure you’re comparing the same product, upgrades and warranties from one quote to another. Even if you want a specific manufacturer, multiple quotes ensure competitive prices. It also flushes out those who mark up their prices to appear “on sale,” as multiple quotes will help you establish a baseline of fair pricing.

Plus, since some dealers only sell one brand, it helps if you get feedback on competitive brands and where they fall in the price spectrum. Sometimes a great product at the best price isn’t the one with the most name recognition. Showrooms or window companies that only sell one brand aren’t going to compare similar products or talk about lesser-priced ones with equal quality.

You want a salesperson who is up to date with current trends, product innovations and design choices and is armed with knowledge about the pros and cons of various products.

Don’t take too long collecting quotes. Prices and availability fluctuate a lot these days. Be sure to take enough time to perform due diligence and find someone you trust. However, while a certain amount of urgency can lock in prices during a time when they change almost by the day, timing and delays should never be used as a pressure tactic to get the sale.

It’s taking far longer to get from contract to completion, mostly for reasons beyond the control of the windows and doors company. All installers giving quotes should be able to provide a clear understanding of timing, even when an update isn’t what you were hoping to hear.

The right installer will sit down, discuss your options in detail, and make sure you are comfortable with the products and pricing they recommend, but only as advisors sharing facts. You can make the best decision when armed with knowledge about what suits your home, your tastes and your budget.

Q: How do I check a company’s reputation?

A: Once you have narrowed the list to three companies, it’s smart to surf the internet and explore their reputation a little deeper. Talk to actual customers.

Check their standing with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

It’s also helpful to look at how professional their website is. Check out review sites to see comments. How do they treat people on social media? Authentic, sincere attention to customer service is a positive sign, and poorly handled negative reviews or comments can be a cause for concern. These tactics will help you narrow your choice to the three best options.

Have the company give you three or four of their most recent customers and call them. Ask them about their experience from start to finish.

Also, ask the salesperson about their warranties and customer service policy should something go wrong.