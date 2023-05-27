Question: Is it my imagination, or are there more bugs crawling around and flying about this spring?

Answer: No, it’s not your imagination.

This is a “bug year,” according to Brett Overson of Overson Pest Control, a Rosie on the House certified partner.

Overson told us the biggest issue this year is the abundance of moisture we have received since last fall. This moisture will significantly increase the number of bugs we will likely see around our homes.

Q: How often should I have pest control service?

A: Bugs tend to start out in a 15-to-30-day cycle. Adults come from eggs, and then they lay more eggs. This is the time to initiate treatment, but certainly not the last.

“One-time bug treatments do not work,” says Overson.

After the initial hatching and subsequent egg laying, the bug cycles typically run in roughly a 60-day cycle, which particularly fits the patterns for the scorpion.

After the initial treatment, re-infestation can occur in this time frame. These actions can keep the pests at bay.

Preventative maintenance: Setting up a program with a reliable pest control company is your best defense against pest infestation.

Treatment frequency: Given the likely bug cycles mentioned above, the initial treatment begins the timing. This covers both the interior and the exterior of the home. Subsequent treatments typically remain outside. If there are issues inside, then they should be addressed. The first follow-up treatment is best completed in the next 15 to 30 days to catch the hatching of the initial adults’ eggs just laid. After the second treatment, a 60-day pattern of treatment is common.

Q: What suggestions do you have for safe and effective pest control?

A: Not all pest control companies use the same products. Therefore, they might recommend different cycles.

For ground crawlers, following the initial treatment, the 60-day cycle works best. “We treat on the cycle of the scorpion, basically,” Overson says.

Some companies want to treat every 30 days. You need to consider the products with which they are treating. An inferior product might need more frequency and may not be effective against the nastiest of bugs. A 90-day alternative is available, though the product is likely to wear off. Weather plays a big role in the effectiveness of treatment, as well.

Flying insects require a different process of treatment. Overson notes that this season will likely be a bad mosquito and fly season. He uses a fog-like product that is deployed using a mister-like spray from a backpack dispenser. The approach to eliminating mosquitos, in particular, is to catch them where they rest. Since this is usually on the underside of leaves and eaves, the misting system is the best way to reach the target. This method is designed to get the adults and is called an “adulticide.”

Eggs require a different solution of spraying in areas where stagnant water collects. Overson recommends that during the roughly six-month season, a fog spray once a month will usually suffice.

The product he uses is derived from the chrysanthemum flower. From this, microcapsules are created. These microcapsules are large, medium and small in size. The smaller capsules break and emit the product immediately on deployment. The other sizes emit their products over a longer period.

These products are designed to kill bugs. Because we don’t want to harm ourselves, our children, or our pets, the product is derived from the chrysanthemum flower, not deadly chemicals. The product is put down wet and is safe to be around once it dries. During the summer months in hot climates, the drying time is typically less than 10 minutes. In colder climates, that might take just a few minutes more. Weather also plays a part in drying time. When the humidity level is high, the product may need five minutes more. Outside drying time will probably be different than interior drying time. Keep that in mind before letting your family or pets come in contact with the treated areas.

Q: I have an ongoing problem with bugs. How often should I have pest control at my home?

A: The most effective way to keep your home pest-free is to have a year-round pest control maintenance program in place. Folks tend to think the bugs go away over the cooler winter months. That is not the case. Bugs may diminish in numbers, but they are still around. Many, like scorpions, also tend to move indoors during the cooler months.

As you consider pest maintenance programs for your home, consistency of treatment frequency is the key to having a pest-free life. Just know that every treatment cannot always be 100% effective.