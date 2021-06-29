Rosie on the House: Creating and maximizing shade zones

Question: Does the pavement get so hot that it can actually cook an egg?
Answer: I have not performed the cook-an-egg-on-the-sidewalk trick, but I did take the temperature of various surfaces around the Romero home.
The test took place at 2 p.m. when the outdoor temperature was 112 degrees in the direct sun (no shade). Rosie took the temperature with an infrared thermal imaging gun.
Results: (Normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees)
• Green lawn: 102 degrees
• Gray troweled concrete: 128 degrees
• Travertine 136 degrees
• Flagstone, depending on the color: 144 to 152 degrees — the lighter the color, the cooler the temperature
• Saltillo tile: 145 degrees
• Concrete pavers: 146 degrees
• Trex composite decking: 150-175 degrees, depending on the color
• Natural redwood decking: 154 degrees
• Native Arizona soil: 156 degrees
• Slate: 163 degrees
• Black asphalt street: 176 degrees
Q: My patio faces west and gets direct sun most of the afternoon. How can I get more shade?
A: Any shaded surface on a hot afternoon will be about 30 degrees cooler than in the direct sun. While you won't need a parka to sit in the shade, you will be considerably more comfortable.
Don’t go popping up a pergola, shade sails, or any other shade structure just yet. It is important to map out exactly where and how long the sun shines in the areas you want to sit or have an activity. Start by monitoring the areas outside of your house where you would like to spend time. If those areas see a lot of sunlight, then consider adding a shade structure. The next step is determining the kind of shade structure you want. There are many options such as:
• pergolas/gazebos
• umbrellas
• trees
• shade sails
• extending the roofline
• doghouse/pet condo (with plenty of fresh water)
Creating shade can be as simple as strategically planting a tree on the south or west side of the home. Not only will a tree (or any other shade structure) keep you cool outside, but it also reduces the amount of energy it takes to cool your house down. Before planting, consider the mature size of the tree. Plant far enough from the home so the roots will not interfere with the foundation. Caution: branches overhanging the roof can cause damage to the roof and provide a highway for critters to get on the house and into the attic.
To map out shade and activity areas, take a Google screenshot of your house (google.com/maps) and type in your address. Print the image of your house. Circle the areas you want shaded. Or take it a step further and digitally add the activities and shade areas. Be mindful not to add so many structures that you block your view of the sunset, sunrise, or mountains.
While you are mapping your shade options, make sure your pets have adequate shade, too. Also, consider adding a misting system and/or a ceiling fan to reduce the temperature even further.
These are some examples of the difference shade made at my house when the temperature was 110 degrees:
• A west-facing wall in full exposure to the sun: 150 degrees. That same wall with the same orientation but under the shade of a patio: 104 degrees
• The concrete tile floor of a west-facing patio: 123 degrees. The same concrete tile floor behind a pulldown shade screen: 96 degrees
• The tiff lawn in the back yard: 100 degrees. The same lawn under the shade of oleanders: 88 degrees
Q: What are your thoughts about installing sails for more shade?
A: Shade sails continue to be very popular. They can be placed just about anywhere and allow you to enjoy being in the pool when there is not any cloud cover. But a word of caution: installing shade sails is not a DIY project. They should be designed by a licensed structural engineer and installed by a licensed professional. If the shade sails are bolted to a fascia, they can rip the entire fascia off the house in the event of high winds. If poles are used to support a sail, they require substantial footings to keep them from being pulled out of the ground in high winds.
An Arizona homebuilding and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson. Ask Rosie on the House your homeowner questions by emailing info@rosieonthehouse.com or call 888-767-4348.