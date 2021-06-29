Rosie on the House: Creating and maximizing shade zones

To map out shade and activity areas, take a Google screenshot of your house (google.com/maps) and type in your address. Print the image of your house. Circle the areas you want shaded. Or take it a step further and digitally add the activities and shade areas. Be mindful not to add so many structures that you block your view of the sunset, sunrise, or mountains.

While you are mapping your shade options, make sure your pets have adequate shade, too. Also, consider adding a misting system and/or a ceiling fan to reduce the temperature even further.

These are some examples of the difference shade made at my house when the temperature was 110 degrees:

• A west-facing wall in full exposure to the sun: 150 degrees. That same wall with the same orientation but under the shade of a patio: 104 degrees

• The concrete tile floor of a west-facing patio: 123 degrees. The same concrete tile floor behind a pulldown shade screen: 96 degrees

• The tiff lawn in the back yard: 100 degrees. The same lawn under the shade of oleanders: 88 degrees

Q: What are your thoughts about installing sails for more shade?

A: Shade sails continue to be very popular. They can be placed just about anywhere and allow you to enjoy being in the pool when there is not any cloud cover. But a word of caution: installing shade sails is not a DIY project. They should be designed by a licensed structural engineer and installed by a licensed professional. If the shade sails are bolted to a fascia, they can rip the entire fascia off the house in the event of high winds. If poles are used to support a sail, they require substantial footings to keep them from being pulled out of the ground in high winds.

