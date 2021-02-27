Rosie on the House: Debunking the myths of construction careers

In addition to home improvement questions, Rosie on the House receives questions about careers in construction.

There are many myths surrounding construction careers. Build Your Future Arizona helps us debunk those myths.

Myth No. 1: The construction industry isn’t for women.

Fact: Women are flourishing in construction sciences. According to the United States Department of Labor, more than 939,000 women were working in construction in the U.S. in 2016, up from about 800,000 women in 2010.

There are so many women working in construction that there is a professional organization just for them — the National Association of Women in Construction, or NAWIC. NAWIC provides education, community, and advocacy for women. NAWIC’s upcoming Women in Construction Week, March 7-13, will highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry.

NAWIC Tucson will hold a virtual event on March 10. Seasoned and new female construction professionals will connect and meet local female students enrolled in various construction education programs. Industry, education, scholarship information, and trivia are among the activities. Details can be found at nawictucson.org.