Rosie on the House: Disinfecting is more than just a spray and wipe

Question: What does “dwell time” mean when it comes to cleaning?
Answer: Rosie-certified partner, Hospitality Bio Cleaners’ spokesperson Nick Jara explains that cleaning for a healthy environment to remove potentially harmful pathogens is a bit more detailed than spray and wipe.
The Environmental Protection Agency defines dwell time as, “the amount of time that a sanitizer or disinfectant must be in contact with the surface, and remain wet, in order to achieve the product’s advertised kill rate.”
Different disinfectants target a wide array of different pathogens. The surfaces these pathogens inhabit also vary greatly. It is important to note the target pathogens and the corresponding dwell times. Some products may have dwell times of only seconds, while others may require up to 10 minutes or more before they achieve the desired pathogenic control. Read the product’s label before disinfecting.
Q: What is the best process for disinfecting a room?
A: If you need to clean something more than a table top or kitchen counter and you want to disinfect your entire dining room or bathroom, you should work from top to bottom using the cleaning process described above for maximum efficacy. Using the dry-to-wet cleaning process from the top of the room or environment to the floors will ensure you are not contaminating an area just cleaned by mistake.
Q: What are the best tools for disinfecting?
A: The tools you use to clean are just as important as the cleaning solution and the methodology to cleaning.
A pressure sprayer is an excellent tool for applying chemical disinfectants. These allow cleaning solutions to be applied to small and large areas faster. There are also sprayers made specifically for foaming solutions, which can be very effective for use with vertical surfaces that require dwell time.
If you are using wiping cloths or scrub brushes, be sure to either properly dispose of or clean and disinfect them when you are done so they will be ready for the next time you clean.
Wear reusable or disposable gloves for routine cleaning and disinfection. This will protect your hands from the chemicals and keep your skin free of contamination. Consider eye protection to avoid splash hazards. Ensure adequate ventilation. Inhaling the fumes from the various chemicals can be harmful.
Q: How important is it to follow the manufacturer’ label?
A: The short answer? Very.
If you are using an EPA-registered disinfectant, read the product label. First, it will tell you that using this product in a manner that it was not intended for is a violation.
Second, it instructs you how to wipe the surface clean and let it air dry. Finally, for stubborn or extra dirty areas, some will tell you to use enough of the product to make the surface visibly wet for four minutes and let the surface air dry. Skipping the appropriate dwell time will affect the results, reducing the number of bacteria that are killed.
Do not use more than the recommended amount on the label. And never use a cleaning product in a manner it was not intended for. Just because you think the surface is ‘extra dirty’ doesn’t mean you should use twice the amount recommended.
Avoid mixing chemical products. Don’t use bleach and disinfecting wipes together. The potential chemical reaction could be deadly.
Finally, make sure your chemical products are labeled appropriately and stored out of the reach of children and pets and in an appropriate climate.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
