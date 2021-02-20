Rosie on the House: Don't get hung up on loads of laundry

An Energy Star certified top-loader tumbles or rotates clothes through a stream of water rather than filling the drum. The temperature and water level are monitored through sensors. A high-pressure spray rinses the garments rather than soaking them in a tub full of water.

Front load washers use around 13 gallons of water per load. Because the front-loader spin cycle is so fast, it wrings most of the water out of the clothes, which means they need less time in the dryer. Some manufacturers claim their washers allow users to cut drying time by up to half.

Tip from Sweet Jennifer – though front loaders are wonderful in the way they clean and save water, it is a challenge to keep the front gasket clean of mold. There are things you can do to minimize the problem: regular cleaning of the gasket and leaving the door ajar, but keeping them clean is an ongoing issue with these units. Also, consider purchasing the boosters to raise the machines to make the opening easier for the elderly in your home to access.

If you are in the market to buy a new washer, look for “high efficiency (HE)” and “Energy Star Certified” rated models. It does not matter which style you choose. Both designations refer to the amount of energy used relative to conventional washers with a center-mounted agitator. Be sure to buy detergent with the HE logo.