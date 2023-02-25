Rosie and his wife, Jennifer, and just returned from the 2023 National Hardware Show. They love scouring the aisles for new products with a special eye out for items made and/or invented in the USA. The event showcases products you’d find at your local hardware store. Please note, they have not personally tested the items listed below but found they have much potential.

EZ No Slip

Gone are the days of the clear plastic mats that get moldy at the bottom of your bathtub. EZ No Slip is a clear coating that is rolled on like paint to transform a slippery surface to one that is safe and usable. The possibilities for this product are truly endless. Use it on stairs steps, bathtubs, handrails, tile, or use it to secure rugs in place. EZ No Slip is eco-friendly, nontoxic, no fumes or odors, and the best part is you can barely see the product, so it doesn’t make the user feel like they’ve altered their home. Their daughter, Julia, liked the idea of this product with the kids in mind. Jennifer liked it for the added safety in the bathroom for those desiring a life-worth-living-in-place. Learn more at eznoslip.com.

Q-Swiper

The Q-Swiper is a wireless/brushless grill cleaning tool that uses steam and a reusable cloth. The cloth attaches to the handle much like a Swiffer pad and holds very sturdy. It can be used on grills or flat top grills. Julia says she has already ordered two and especially liked the idea of no bristles being lost and no harsh chemical sprayed on the grill. Learn more at proudgrill.com/shop-in-usa.

SnapPower Home Lighting

These jazzy little plates caught Rosie’s eye. SnapPower Home Lighting products snap right onto your existing outlets/light switches and have lights built into the plates themselves — no wiring required. These are so easy to install, you don’t even need to be a DIYer. SnapPower offers a few different versions of their product:

GuideLights: Activated by a light sensor, it automatically turns on when you need it and off when you don’t.

SwitchLights: Illuminated wall switches make finding the light switch easy in the dark.

SafeLight: child proof plates with built in light.

MotionLight: Motion-detecting night lights that turn on up to 30 feet away, and leave your outlets free to use.

GFCI versions available as well.

SnapPower is available in four colors and are about $24 each. Rosie suggests the company add a lighting plate designed for the desert southwest with a black light that could be used to detect scorpions. Getting up in the middle of the night would not be so scary if you could see a scorpion before it saw you. Learn more at snappower.com.

Extreme Mist

The mist coming from Extreme Mist’s booth was a real draw for all the attending desert rats. Rosie was really attracted to these products. Not only is the business family-owned and the products made in America, but they are manufactured in Scottsdale. Founder Ron Lailkland, a long-time adventurer, takes cooling seriously — as we all should living in the desert. The products they offer include:

Portable fan misters

Personal mister/hydration systems/backpacks for hiking and for work

High pressure misters for your home, and more

Learn more at extrememist.com.

Foambeak

Sometimes is it the little things that make a big difference. Foambeak is a new way to apply canned insulation. It’s a nozzle that attaches to your off-the-shelf can of gap and crack foam. This nozzle will allow you to apply foam (from the can) to any surface in a wide path. It is great for insulating the underside of tubs, spas, dishwashers, sinks and more — even vertical and overhead surfaces. Foambeak is made in the USA out of ABS plastic. A great value at $9.99 for a package of three. Learn more at foambeak.com.

Belwith Keeler Cabinet & Door Hardware

Jennifer calls the line of hardware at Belwith Keeler, cabinet jewelry. Founded in 1893 in Michigan and designed in-house, Belwith Keeler has a look for everyone and every home. Gorgeous handles and knobs for cabinetry and furniture make for a quick and easy update to any décor. The colors and materials are designed to go with trends in the design industry. The recent line of champagne gold knobs is truly beautiful. Check out their “What’s Trending” page to see designers discuss and display their newest products. Their products may be a bit more costly than some, but they are designer quality and available at specialty stores in Arizona. Learn more at belwith-keeler.com.

Glow Path Pavers

A great paver for a sunshine state like Arizona. Glow Path Pavers come infused with bits of glow stones embedded in the four styles currently available. They offer a subtle, continuous glow for six to eight hours after dark, providing a low-level illumination that is perfect after sundown. They are a great way to accent an outdoor walkway or pool area. Available in Phoenix. Learn more at glowpathpavers.com.

There is so much more that excited Rosie, and he can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2024.