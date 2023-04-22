Question: I am considering a shed for storage or a home office. What can you tell me about adding a shed to my backyard?

Answer: First, if you live in an area governed by an HOA, make sure you are allowed to have one. If you are, there are probably restrictions on location, height, size, roof configuration and possibly the material the exterior can be made of and the color.

Assuming you can move forward, you need to determine the shed that best suits your needs.

Bob and Rachel Oxley of Urban Shed Concepts, a Rosie on the House certified partner, offer advice for picking and designing a shed.

If you can walk through your garage, with the cars in it, and not stumble on bicycles, boxes, garden tools and workbenches, you might not need a shed. When you walk around your yard and notice you have been storing bicycles, garden tools or other equipment around the exterior, even under the patio roof, that might be an indication, along with the cluttered garage, you might benefit from having a shed. Easily accessing the things we have is important.

Bob Oxley tells us that storage is not the only use for a shed. If there is an activity where you do not have space in your home, or it interferes with your household operations, consider a shed for that purpose. An example is a home office, as you are considering.

How do you know if a shed is right for you? Start by looking around at the space needs that are not being met by your home. This requires an honest assessment on your part. Is your garage a navigable space? Are you storing things in a second bedroom that you now need? Has the home office taken over the kitchen? These are just some of the reasons why a shed might meet your needs. We have all heard of the “Man Cave” and the “She Shed.” These are spaces where one might go to simply decompress.

Once you determine that a shed might be a solution for you, think through what you want that space to include. Determine what you want to store in the shed. That will help you decide how much space you need, and even how big the door needs to be. If the shed is for use other than storage, you will need to be even more thoughtful about what you want in that space. Bob and Rachel Oxley constructed a shed that was used for stray cats in the neighborhood to seek shelter.

Once you have determined your space needs, it is time to consider a few other things.

As mentioned earlier, knowing the function you want for the shed is necessary to create a good design. If it is going to be an office, you may want a window or two; storing a riding mower may require larger doors. Power needs, along with heating, venting and possibly air conditioning, all need to be taken into consideration. These will affect the cost, as well as functionality.

Shed placement

Getting the shed where you want it will play a large role in how the shed is constructed. Bob Oxley tells us there are basically three ways to accommodate the installation. If you have sufficient access from the street to your backyard (an opening only one inch wider than the shed will do), then delivery of a prebuilt shed can be handled with specialized moving equipment. Another option is using a crane that will reach over your house to the final location. The last option is to construct the shed on-site. Having premade walls and roof panels can help keep the cost down as long as those components can fit through the available opening.

Shed construction does not require a concrete foundation or floor slab. Urban Shed Concepts uses a wood platform as the base. The wood is heavily treated with what is known as a “wolmanizing” process. This ensures the base’s ability to withstand the elements and insects. Frame walls and roofs can be finished in a variety of ways, just like in your home. Your contractor can help customize your shed. They should also be able to provide you with more standardized, premade shed solutions.

Important note: Permits, zoning approvals and HOA approvals may be needed in your area. The company providing the shed should be able to assist you in getting all necessary approvals.