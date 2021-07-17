Rosie on the House: Four home projects that should be left to the pros

Question: What projects do you suggest homeowners not tackle themselves?
Answer: There are four projects that should never be a DIY. These should be left to licensed professionals.
1. Roofing
You can easily fall off the ladder or slip off a pitched roof. There are many unknowns on your roof. Do you know how to spot rotten beams or shingles that could be moldy and/or have holes that could easily cause serious injuries? Professional, experienced roofers know how to properly walk on roofs, spot and fix dangers, and operate power tools while performing a delicate balancing act.
If you aren’t skilled or experienced with nailing down shingles, you could create tiny holes that take on water and lead to major damage.
Replacing a roof or repairing damage requires skill and experience. A skilled professional knows how to install tiles and shingles properly. An improperly installed roof looks awful and can damage other parts of your home, which can decrease the value and resale of your home.
2. Replacing the
HVAC unit
HVAC installation is very technical and complicated. Installers must be skilled in electrical, plumbing, and welding. They also need experience handling toxic gases and understanding pressure, temperature, airflow and specialized equipment. A DIYer risks being crushed, electrocuted, inhaling fumes or causing the roof to collapse.
An experienced HVAC contractor will ensure you get a unit that is the right size for your home and ductwork. Properly installed, it will provide you with maximum comfort and energy efficiency.
Installation involves properly balancing and pairing it with an appropriate thermostat to maximize its energy savings. Google “how-to” all you want. This job is way too big, complicated, and crucial to the life of your home and your comfort to do yourself.
3. Modifying a load-
bearing wall
The safety of the home’s occupants and the structural integrity of the building are at stake. You don't know what is behind the drywall.
Because a load-bearing wall provides structural support for weight loads above the wall, it cannot be removed without a new structure taking its place. Therefore, removing a load-bearing wall is a project that requires the services of a licensed contractor — not a handyman — who is Arizona Registrar of Contractors-licensed, bonded and insured. A professional remodeling contractor will know what to look for, how to do it, and correctly remedy problems that arise.
4. Building your
own pool
There are so many safety issues such as drowning, leaks, electrical malfunctions, settling, and countless others that make this project a hard no.
Do you understand how long the shotcrete needs to cure? Don’t know what shotcrete is? What about coping? And I don’t mean how you will cope with the migraine headaches of building your own pool.
“Many DIY pools are built as 'side work’ by employees of established pool builders,” says Manny Sanchez, president of Pool & Hot Alliance Southern Arizona Chapter. “Most of the time, these people are unlicensed.”
Talk about digging yourself into a hole. Employees doing side work under their employer’s license is illegal. Besides, the building codes in some municipalities require the work to be done by a professional contractor. Check before you dig.
Other considerations
Pricing: DIY is not necessarily cheaper. Sanchez says most contractors get a better price than the homeowner.
Permits: A city permit ensures that everything has been checked and meets codes for safety. A city building inspector will look at your plans and advise you if your project doesn't live up to city codes for safety and soundness. The inspector will visit your home before, during, or after you've done the work — the bigger the job, the more visits you'll get — to ensure that the products you're using are rated for fire safety, that any work involving electricity or gas complies with regulations, and you are not creating safety or structural problems.
For example, modifications to a load-bearing wall where electrical or plumbing needs to be relocated require a permit. Plus, you must use a professional contractor licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
As a DIYer, you go through the permit process alone, and it can be complicated, confusing, and frustrating. It may take longer for your DIY project to pass the inspections because of the workmanship and construction knowledge involved.
Warranties: You will have likely voided the manufacturer’s warranty on the products as a DIY. If there is a defect with the products, you can’t get your money back.
Insurance: If you or someone gets injured while working on your DIY project, it is reported to your home insurance company. This can cause many legal and financial troubles for everyone involved.
The roof protects your home, and its condition plays a big part in determining your eligibility for home insurance. If your insurance company learns you installed or repaired it yourself and your home's structural integrity is compromised, they may cancel your policy and refuse to insure you again. Once one company denies you insurance, getting another company to insure you is next to impossible.
Is it worth it?
Even if you buy the right supplies and research how to do the project, these jobs are best left to the professionals. It can be easy to make a mistake that can turn into a disaster. Then you will have to hire a professional to fix it. Now, you are paying for the DIY and the professional expenses.
While you may save a few dollars in the beginning, it could end up costing you far more down the line than if you hired a professional for installation or repair in the first place.
Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.