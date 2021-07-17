Rosie on the House: Four home projects that should be left to the pros

For example, modifications to a load-bearing wall where electrical or plumbing needs to be relocated require a permit. Plus, you must use a professional contractor licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

As a DIYer, you go through the permit process alone, and it can be complicated, confusing, and frustrating. It may take longer for your DIY project to pass the inspections because of the workmanship and construction knowledge involved.

Warranties: You will have likely voided the manufacturer’s warranty on the products as a DIY. If there is a defect with the products, you can’t get your money back.

Insurance: If you or someone gets injured while working on your DIY project, it is reported to your home insurance company. This can cause many legal and financial troubles for everyone involved.

The roof protects your home, and its condition plays a big part in determining your eligibility for home insurance. If your insurance company learns you installed or repaired it yourself and your home's structural integrity is compromised, they may cancel your policy and refuse to insure you again. Once one company denies you insurance, getting another company to insure you is next to impossible.

Is it worth it?