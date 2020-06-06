Rosie on the House: Get your summer cool on

Question: We would love to spend some more time in our backyard but, it is very hot. How can we create a comfortable space and still be out of doors?
Answer: Well, we empathize with you. While those of us who live in the Southwest are lucky, in that we don’t have to share our outdoor spaces with a lot of creepy crawlies, we do have to find a way to work around the heat and constant sunshine (there are worse problems in life to be sure). The good news is that the low-humidity, dry air we have is easily cooled with moisture.
Q: What is your favorite suggestion for keeping cool?
A: Misting systems rank way up there in my preferences for backyard cooling. If you shop carefully you can purchase a quality misting system that won’t get everything soaking wet, will last for years, will cool your outdoor space evenly and requires minimal maintenance. A commercial quality system will leave your porch cooled evenly, with no wet surfaces. This is one product where you can be sure to get what you pay for. Here are some key components of a quality system:
- Look for a pump that will push the water through the tubes at 1,250 pounds per square inch (PSI). The high pressure produces the finest mist and the finer the mist the cooler the air. Lower pressure will not atomize the water and result in wet surfaces.
- Choose industrial grade pumps and motors with low revolutions per minute (RPM) as they are cheaper to run.
- Make sure the distribution lines are made of stainless-steel and nozzles are made of ceramic. PVC and copper are not good choices.
- Buy smart. Choose a contractor who is licensed and bonded through the Arizona Registrar of Contractors . Check out the warranty and guaranty carefully. A good system, when well maintained, should last many years.
- Remember to perform regular maintenance such as cleaning nozzles by them soaking in vinegar regularly. Professional maintenance on the motorized part of the system will increase the life of the system. Note: your system will also last longer if you use softened water for misting.
- The cost of the pumping plus the water for one hour of use on a medium-size patio should be much less than running your central air conditioner for one hour in your house.
- Overhead misting fans can be added to the system as well. They should deliver mist in a 360-degree pattern.
Be creative! Mist doesn’t have to be limited to the porch. Misting systems can work from any angle. Install them in the ground to cool a favorite sitting spot, around the pool to help keep sunbathers cool, in the kids’ favorite play area to keep play equipment cool or to keep the dust down in your badminton or bocce ball court.
Q: We were hoping for something that could move around with us as we have several places we like to sit.
A: You can’t get cool air any easier way than with a portable swamp cooler and they are on wheels and easily moved. Bring one home, plug it into any 120-volt outlet, attach it to the garden hose and you have instant cool. One of Rosie’s favorite tricks is to add a couple bags of ice to the water reservoir to cool things off even more. There are many brands available. We have heard good things about the Master Blaster made locally at Phoenix Manufacturing. Most manufacturers of portable swamp cooler have several models available. A significant difference between various models is the strength in air flow. Air flow is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). A unit with a CFM rating of 1000 is available for about $400 with the top of the line having a CFM rating of 8000 for around $2,000.
Note: These coolers require some minor maintenance as the cooling pads and water tank must be cleaned on a regular basis to prevent bacteria growth and odors.
Q: Is there a cheaper solution to reduce heat? We are not sure how long we will be in the house and don’t want to invest a lot.
A) Stand-alone misting fans are very popular. They work like a regular fan but send out a nice mist. Some of the fans have their own reservoir while some are attached to a hose in the same way as a portable swamp cooler. Some plug in and some are even more versatile as they operate on a rechargeable battery. We found several popular models worth a look:
- Geek Aire’s battery-operated model sits low to the floor and plugs into a hose. Available for under $200.
- NewAir’s oscillating misting fan sends the mist out to 500 feet. Also available for under $200.
- The Wilton cold front fan by Wilton Tools is a granddaddy of a fan. Made in America, this fan will atomize the water cooling a space for hours with its giant reservoir. This would be a great fan for the garage while you work out or work on your favorite hobby. It tends to be on the loud side but it is a nice way to keep a big space cool. At $3,500 it is not a cheap solution but you can take it with you.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!