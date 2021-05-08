Rosie on the house: Guidelines for selecting an HVAC contractor

4. Ask your contractor to review the Manual J heat load calculation they performed to determine the amount of heating and cooling required to keep you warm in the heating months and cool and dry in the cooling months. The Manual J protocol will help the contractor determine the appropriate size AC unit that is needed for your home.

5. Most homes in Arizona only have one return air grill per unit, this is where you replace your filter, only having one can lead to a restriction of airflow, ensure the contractor verifies you have enough return air for the size of your new system.

6. Check how long the contractor has been in business. Choose someone who has been in business locally for at least five years, has a proven commitment to the job, and can be counted on to return if you have problems.

7. Will the contractor provide a written estimate detailing a description of the project, along with estimated completion dates?

8. What brands does the contractor carry? Few HVAC companies can afford to carry a large selection of brands and equipment. If you have your heart set on a specific manufacturer’s model, that may limit your contractor choices.

9. Choose a contractor who has experience with the system you select.