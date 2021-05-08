Rosie on the house: Guidelines for selecting an HVAC contractor

Question: There are so many air conditioning contractors out there. How do find a reputable one?
Answer: You must do your homework. Regardless of whether time is of the essence or time is on your side, it is imperative to conduct thorough research when selecting an HVAC contractor.
Unless you have worked in the HVAC field, you cannot expect to completely understand all the details in air conditioning; no homeowner can. This creates a situation where you might be taken advantage of and you need to proceed carefully.
Follow these guidelines and ask questions when searching for a contractor you can trust.
1. Confirm the company holds a license in good standing by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. Get the license number and check it out at roc.az.gov/contractor-search.
2. Be sure the contractor carries insurance and is and bonded to protect the customer in case of accidental damage or injury.
3. Get references and call them. Customers can provide valuable feedback regarding the customer service, cleanliness of the job, and timeliness of the contractor’s scheduled dates. Did the contractor do what he promised? Has he returned to fix problems that came up after installation? How do the customers like the air conditioner they chose? What impact have they seen on their utility bills, indoor air quality, and comfort?
4. Ask your contractor to review the Manual J heat load calculation they performed to determine the amount of heating and cooling required to keep you warm in the heating months and cool and dry in the cooling months. The Manual J protocol will help the contractor determine the appropriate size AC unit that is needed for your home.
5. Most homes in Arizona only have one return air grill per unit, this is where you replace your filter, only having one can lead to a restriction of airflow, ensure the contractor verifies you have enough return air for the size of your new system.
6. Check how long the contractor has been in business. Choose someone who has been in business locally for at least five years, has a proven commitment to the job, and can be counted on to return if you have problems.
7. Will the contractor provide a written estimate detailing a description of the project, along with estimated completion dates?
8. What brands does the contractor carry? Few HVAC companies can afford to carry a large selection of brands and equipment. If you have your heart set on a specific manufacturer’s model, that may limit your contractor choices.
9. Choose a contractor who has experience with the system you select.
10. Research tax credits or rebates. Many manufacturers offer rebates on specific models. Some projects also qualify for state or federal tax credits. Will your model or project qualify for any of them? If so, insist your project is properly documented to meet these requirements. Who is responsible for submitting the paperwork for the rebates — you or the contractor?
11. Financing. Read all the financial paperwork carefully to fully understand what you will be responsible for and when it is due. Does the contractor offer financing or require full payment upon completion of the project? Do they require a deposit?
12. Does the contractor offer a service contract? If so, review the contract so you know what the company will be responsible for and what is covered under the warranty. Equipment warranties require registration at the date and location of installation. Ask the HVAC company who will complete the warranty registration — them or you. Then make sure it gets done.
If you are still not sure where to start, visit rosieonthehouse.com/trusted-partner to find a contractor in the Rosie on the House referral network. While we do a thorough vetting before including a contractor in our referral network, you still need to follow these guidelines.
Once your AC system is up and running, it could be a decade or more before you replace it. Since you will be living with it for a long time, choose it and the contractor wisely.
An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson. Ask Rosie on the House your homeowner questions by emailing info@rosieonthehouse.com or call 888-767-4348.