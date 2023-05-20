Question: I want to update my patio doors. I don’t know if I want French doors or new sliding doors. Other than the look, what are the differences and benefits of one over the other?

Answer: Whichever type you choose, patio doors create a convenient entryway between your indoor and outdoor living spaces. The differences that distinguish hinged and sliding types of patio doors are important to consider when shopping for a new or replacement patio door to complement your space.

Adam Homer, marketing and business development manager at Pella Windows and Doors, a Rosie on the House certified partner, explains the differences and benefits between hinged and sliding patio doors.

Hinged patio doors

Sophistication is often the aim when a homeowner opts for hinged patio doors. They are a classic choice. Functionally, hinged patio doors stand apart from sliding patio doors because they are hinged at the sides and can either swing in or out, depending on what works best for your space.

Some patio doors can be customized to accommodate a variety of styles. These hinged patio doors can complement a more traditional architectural design. If you want something more contemporary, choose from several modern colors and an assorted collection of minimalist hardware to complete the look.

Functional, hinged patio doors are generally available in two styles: two operable doors that swing open from the sides or a single-hinged door.

Single-hinged doors

Simple elegance is a hallmark of a single-hinged patio door. This type features one door panel and can provide a more formal entrance, often linking to a deck or a sunroom. You may see it paired with large windows to create the appearance of a wall of glass.

Single-hinged patio doors are often found in spaces with less wall space. They can be customized with additional features to add character to your home’s design.

Available door combinations include a single-hinged door with a left or right sidelight or both. Transom windows can be placed above the door regardless of what type of sidelight you choose.

Double-hinged doors

If one is not enough, double-hinged doors are the answer. This style features two panels that swing open from the center and are commonly called French patio doors.

There is a degree of versatility with double-hinged patio doors, as they can make a dramatic statement in your home, regardless of whether your style is contemporary or traditional. With French patio doors, you can choose an in-swing if you want the doors to open into a room. An out-swing option works well when the double patio doors lead out onto a patio or deck.

Folding patio doors

There is another type of hinged patio door that could be a good option, bifold patio doors.

Bifold patio doors offer efficiency, functionality, and durability. These multi-panel doors fold and stack neatly to the side, giving you more space and creating a completely blended environment between your home’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

Sliding patio doors

If hinged patio doors are the more traditional option, sliding patio doors are a contemporary touch. True to their name, sliding patio doors slide open on a track. They are made with two panels of glass, one stationary and the other able to slide open and closed.

This is why sliding patio doors are a great space-saving choice for smaller rooms. However, if you have additional space to work with, you can always add an extra panel or two to expand the opening.

Another advantage of sliding patio doors is that most homeowners will include a sliding screen. Screen doors allow you to let the breeze in and keep the bugs out.

Sliding French doors

One variation of sliding patio doors you don’t see quite as often is the sliding French patio door. It is a unique blend of two different styles, the space-saving convenience of a sliding door and the fine detailing of a hinged patio door.

Sliding French patio doors capture the elegant and luxurious look of a double-hinged patio door with a more contemporary design that takes up less space. These doors look like French doors with wider stiles and rails but function like sliding glass doors.

Multi-slide doors

With multi-slide patio doors, expansive panels slide open easily and intuitively, stacking against each other or tucking away out of sight into a wall pocket to expand your living space.

Door panels can travel to one side or part in the middle. Add extra versatility and enter or exit at either end of your door with Pella’s dual-vent option.

Hinged vs. sliding

Hinged patio doors are generally more popular in homes with a traditional architectural style, and sliding patio doors are a modern staple and especially popular in homes with less space.

Sliding and hinged patio doors provide unique benefits, but it ultimately comes down to choosing the patio door that complements your home’s architectural style, décor and functionality. Only you can decide what works best for you and your home.