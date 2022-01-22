Rosie on the House: Keep a tidy outdoor space to win points with neighbors

Piles of materials removed from the house during a remodeling project can also attract children who see it as a playground. There’s a whole host of injuries just waiting to happen.

Communicate

When planning a remodeling project, having a pool built or remodeled, the roof replaced, or any other project that could affect your surrounding neighbors’ daily living, it is imperative that you let them know. Don’t count on the contractor to notify them, although some do.

Being jolted awake at 5 o’clock in the morning by a jackhammer will not win you any popularity points with your neighbors. Let them know what will happen, when, and how long it will take. Earn more points and invite them to enjoy the new pool or see the remodel.

It’s not me, it’s you

Say it’s your neighbor who has a carport or yard (back or front) full of boxes, trash, broken-down cars, and other “junk,” or a yard of overgrown weeds and shrubs. Do the neighborly thing and ask if they would like help cleaning up.