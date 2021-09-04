Rosie on the House: Liven things up with a backyard habitat

Question: How can I attract birds and butterflies to my patio?
Answer: The key is to select native and desert-adapted plants and trees that provide a lush and colorful landscape every season with very little water. Kathleen Ferris of AMWUA (Arizona Municipal Water Users Association) offers these guidelines to create a backyard habitat that includes birds, butterflies and lizards.
Shelter: Diversity is important. Migratory and native birds need high and low places to hide, to rest and to nest. They look for tall cactus, tall shrubs and trees. Quail like ground cover. They look for vines, low shrubs and cactus in groupings where it is easy to hide from predators and find shade. Yet, they also need open spaces in between groupings of plants to hunt for seeds and insects.
Maintenance: An impeccable garden won’t attract much wildlife. Birds are attracted to insects under leaves and seeds shed by plants and trees. Don’t be eager to rake up what you think is a mess. Also, keep pruning to a minimum. Over pruning or shearing will remove flowers, seeds, and berries that birds and butterflies seek. Be sure to use non-toxic methods to control pests and weeds.
Plants: A butterfly garden needs plants that butterfly larvae can feed on and plants with flowers that provide nectar once a butterfly emerges. Desert milkweed, desert marigolds and fairy dusters will do the trick. Once mature, butterflies enjoy flame honeysuckle, several varieties of bird of paradise, and the desert willow. These plants and the aloe with its towering stalks of orange and yellow blossoms will also attract hummingbirds. Look for plants that flower and offer berries and seeds. AMWUA’s guide (amwua.org/plants) will help you find plants that bloom every season.
Q: What are my options for feeding wild birds?
A: Experiment with retail seeds, feeders and suet, to get an idea of the wider variety of birds you can attract. Suet is the hard fat around the kidneys and loins in beef and mutton and can safely be fed to birds. It is generally mixed into a block or cake with corn meal, peanuts, fruits or dried insects. A sock filled with thistle seed can bring a colorful variety of birds into easy view. Be mindful; some seeds and suet may attract pigeons. Start with small quantities and see what you attract.
For hummingbird feeders, the Audubon Society suggests a 1:4 solution of refined white sugar to tap water. That’s ¼ cup of sugar in 1 cup of water. Bring the solution to a boil, then let it cool before filling the feeder. You can make a larger batch and refrigerate the extra solution; remember to bring it to room temperature before refilling the feeder. Skip the red dye. The reddening chemicals could be harmful to the birds.
In hot weather, the feeder should be emptied and cleaned twice a week. In cooler weather, once a week. Clean with hot tap water or use a weak vinegar solution. Avoid using dish soaps, as this can leave harmful residue in the feeder.
Fresh water for bathing and feeding must be changed every two days to keep it from becoming a mosquito breeding area.
Q: I love lizards. How can I attract them to my yard?
A: Attract those push-up show-offs to your yard with places to forage, bask, hibernate and breed. Rock piles and native plants such as prickly pear cactus, desert spoon and cholla cactus work well. Lizards are nature’s insect exterminators. They dine on insects, spiders, scorpions and sometimes other lizards. The Arizona Native Plant Society has tips to make your yard lizard friendly (tucne.ws/aznpslizards). The Tucson Herpetological Society has a lot of information on lizard species (tucne.ws/thslizards). Important: keep your distance if a Gila monster makes an appearance. The Gila monster has powerful jaws. Admire from a distance.
Q: Is adopting a desert tortoise a real thing?
A: Yes, it is. Each year the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum adopt out hundreds of captive desert tortoises that are surrendered. These tortoises cannot be released back into the wild because captive tortoises can transmit diseases that can decimate our wild population. Under state law, desert tortoises are available for adoption for Arizona residents only and possession limit is one desert tortoise per person per household. Private individuals become turtle/tortoise custodians, not owners. The animals remain the property of the state of Arizona.
Tortoises are typically only adopted from April 1 to Sept. 30 because they hibernate during the cooler months. Adoption applications for 2021 are being accepted at tucne.ws/tortoiseadopt and tucne.ws/dmtortoises.
Q: Who do I call if I see wildlife on my property that I think may have rabies?
A: Stay away from the animal and contact the Arizona Game & Fish Department. They have extensive resources on living with wildlife, how to deter them from your yard, what to do if you see wildlife, and when to know it’s time to call a game officer. Learn more at azgfd.com/wildlife/livingwith.
Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.