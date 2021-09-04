Rosie on the House: Liven things up with a backyard habitat

Question: How can I attract birds and butterflies to my patio?

Answer: The key is to select native and desert-adapted plants and trees that provide a lush and colorful landscape every season with very little water. Kathleen Ferris of AMWUA (Arizona Municipal Water Users Association) offers these guidelines to create a backyard habitat that includes birds, butterflies and lizards.

Shelter: Diversity is important. Migratory and native birds need high and low places to hide, to rest and to nest. They look for tall cactus, tall shrubs and trees. Quail like ground cover. They look for vines, low shrubs and cactus in groupings where it is easy to hide from predators and find shade. Yet, they also need open spaces in between groupings of plants to hunt for seeds and insects.

Maintenance: An impeccable garden won’t attract much wildlife. Birds are attracted to insects under leaves and seeds shed by plants and trees. Don’t be eager to rake up what you think is a mess. Also, keep pruning to a minimum. Over pruning or shearing will remove flowers, seeds, and berries that birds and butterflies seek. Be sure to use non-toxic methods to control pests and weeds.