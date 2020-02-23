Rosie on the House: Make your home a head turner

When is curb appeal important?
Everyone likes coming home to a well-maintained house and yard. But, if you are planning to sell your home, it is imperative that it leaves a good (or better) first impression. While it is a seller’s market, it is also a competitive one. Positive or negative impressions are made at the first glance.
Important tip: Always check with you HOA before you are too far into the planning stages. HOA’s often limit color and product choices and many require projects be submitted for approval.
Question: How do I determine the curb appeal of my home?
Answer: To determine your curb appeal try paying attention when you first drive up or walk around the block and walk up to the front door. Do you get a “welcome home, come in and relax” feeling or, an anxious “this place needs work” reaction?
If your reaction is less than great, it may be time to take action.
Q: How do I create curb appeal that says, “it would be great to live here?”
A: Start with the front path: Are you able to get to the front door easily, is there a clear path? If not, consider adding a walkway with a couple of planters along the way. Pavers can make a lasting impression with little to no maintenance. Installed properly, they make an even and safe entry into the house. Add a little contour curve for interest and you have created an inviting pathway.
Front door entrances speak volumes. Bringing the pavers all the way to the front door leads the eye to the entrance. This can really help bring a dramatic statement by playing with color variations and texture. Try using contrasting pavers as edging to define a welcoming or dramatic entry.
Enhance special features and plants with lighting. Don’t overlook the value that accent lighting brings to your front yard. Lighting features can be used to enhance the landscaping and architectural features of your home even after the sun has gone down. Adequate lighting along pathways also provides a safe entry for your family and visitors. Putting lighting on a timer provides an extra measure of safety as well.
Who doesn’t like planter beds? Seasonal plants highlight the color of the season and brighten up the surroundings. Planters can be just about anywhere. Use them to accent walkways, a favorite tree, a front gate or an interesting sitting area. However, putting a planter up against the wall of your home, regardless of the material, requires special consideration. Be sure to use waterproofing on the house side of the planter and provide a drain that directs the water away from the house. You don’t want water sitting up close to the foundation as it can cause foundation issues and conditions conducive to termite infestation. A great tip for choosing plants to put in the planters: watch what is planted in the street medians and the entrances to communities and golf courses.
Exterior of the home. Is the exterior a little plain? Applying stone veneer is a simple way to ‘remodel’ without moving anything structural. According to the 2019 Cost vs. Value report, the return on investment for a stone veneer project covering 300 square feet of surface is as high as 95%.
Dress up that concrete driveway! Depending on the lot, driveways can take up a significant amount of the space in your front yard. That is a lot of space to make an impression. If you have a concrete driveway, chances are it has at least a few cracks and stains. Did you know you can overlay pavers right over the top of the concrete, providing a significant aesthetic upgrade? Thin set pavers are specifically designed for this application.
For larger projects, like a large dirt area, permeable pavers are worth considering. Also known as permeable interlocking concrete pavements, they are installed with layers of varying-sized stone or aggregate underneath that filter and direct stormwater to underground aquifers. Permeable pavers mimic the way natural land absorbs water. With permeable concrete pavers, any rain that falls on your patio, walkway or driveway seeps back into the ground, reducing the burden on storm drains. A permeable paver system can even be designed to harvest and recycle rainwater. Belgard pavers are available in a variety of surfaces, patterns and colors. Manufactured from local sources, the color selection blends and or enhances the colors in your landscape offering an inviting feel.
Mailbox Moxy. Mailboxes are underrated. It can really kill the WOW factor to pull into a home and find a mailbox that is dented and mangled, hanging on by a thread. A mailbox that matches the architectural style of your home is a great touch. Use pavers or brick to create a mailbox that enhances your style. Check with your building department and the post office before making modifications as they both have very specific requirements for mailbox placement.
Add a little green. If you like low maintenance landscaping take a look at how far artificial grass has come. It is a great way to have a green lawn that softens your landscape, adds a pop of color and requires very little water.
A Survey by the National Association of REALTORS Research Department analyzed how landscaping effects home sales.
Among the top 10 items that benefit the buyer and seller both, were a well-maintained lawn, statement landscaping, and landscape upgrades like lighting , water and fire features.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.