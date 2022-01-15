Rosie on the House: Making the front porch the focal point of neighborhoods

Consider small accent tables without angles for better traffic flow. Chairs without arms will reduce visual and physical bulk.

Overgrown trees, shrubs and other plants can overpower a small front porch. Pay careful attention to plant labels at the nursery and opt for dwarf or midsize plants. Scaled-down plants add restrained structure and beauty to a small front porch.

How can I prevent deliveries from being stolen off my porch?

A: As well as being a convenient and comfortable way to connect with neighbors, a porch is an instrumental part of community security. We don’t need statistics to tell us that porch-sitting reduces crime in communities. Neighbors who are engaged and outside watching over the neighborhood are more likely to spot people who may not belong and are canvassing the area to commit nefarious deeds. Criminals are not interested in areas where they can be noticed.

Arizona ranks 15th on CCTV Camera World’s list of larceny-theft rates, which is what people stealing packages off porches fall under.