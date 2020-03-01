Rosie on the House: Making your cabinets work for you

Question: How can I design my cabinets to work for me?
Answer: One of our favorite features of the new era of cabinets is the accessibility. Cabinets no longer just hold your stuff — they bring your stuff to you. The new design features no longer require you to clamber up a step stool or get down on your hands and knees to reach an item. Accessibility is made with ease in mind. Drawers are available to open with just a gentle push and wall cabinets can be ordered to open with just a touch. Need a pot or pan? Roll out shelving or drawers are a huge help. The Hanging Pullout Organizer holds lids under the top of the counter, creating space and ease of access. One of our favorites is the Easy Access dynamic double shelving units. The unit is mounted in an upper cabinet. With an easy tug the shelf slides out and drops, bringing the upper shelf within easy reach. All can be found through Wellborn Cabinet (wellborn.com) or Hafele (hafele.com).
Q: Can cabinets be accessible and beautiful as well?
A: Absolutely! Choose your style and enjoy the process. Two significant decisions to begin with are wood and color choices. Zach Stone, product catalog specialist at Wellborn Cabinet, says its transitional Shaker style is the most popular style they manufacture and it has been for a while. It is simple in beauty and lines, unlike the traditional cabinets of the past.
Wood: Though woods don’t change, there are some new looks. Check out the character varieties of cherry or maple. They have added interest of knots or stress marks. Traditional varieties of choice are still maple, cherry, hickory, and oak. Value-minded customers will find the durability and quality of MDF (medium density fiberboard) to be a viable option.
Colors: Colors have a wide range from bright and reflective like poppy red to rich and traditional like Caldwell green or creamy white. Natural stain finishes give a more country look, while solid colors are popular for transitional styles, French cafe and farmhouse cottage. Gloss acrylic finishes have a purely modern appeal and can really make a room pop. Finishes are an easy way to tie your cabinetry in with the look you are seeking. Finishes can help define your style.
Q: Are there new and creative storage spaces?
A: There are so many creative solutions from pull-down shelving to pet food storage helping to keep everything in close range. One great solution is available for the corner cabinet.
Everyone loves the extra space a corner countertop creates, but no one loves corner cabinets. Advances in Lazy Susan designs make stored items as easy to reach as pulling out a multilevel interior shelf. Or consider the ease of a cabinet insert like the Blind Corner Cabinets by Hafele. The cabinet door is opened and with a gentle pull the entire contents comes out on a shelf system.
Q: I love to play with lighting. Is there anything I should know about?
A: Stone, of Wellborn Cabinet, cautions buyers to decide if they want cabinet lighting before they purchase cabinets. It is much easier to install than to retrofit lighting. New cabinets can be equipped with light for function and beauty. Open the drawer or cabinet and a light comes on, or leave a light on in a glass paneled door to display special dishes or collections. Lighting below the toe kick or under the upper cabinets are popular features.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.