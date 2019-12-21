Rosie on the House: Maximizing outdoor storage options

If your closets and garage are bursting at the seams, it may be time to look into a storage shed. They have come a long way in design in functionality. Available in many colors, sizes and styles, you can customize them to suit your taste and needs.
Question: I’d like to get stuff out of my garage and into a shed. Is there anything I should know about buying one?
Answer: First and foremost, if you live in within a homeowners association, contact them before you do anything. They will likely have restrictions and requirements such as size, color, shingles and delivery times. Some HOAs don’t allow sheds at all. If that is not an issue or you have the requirements and permission, next consider the size and how you intend to use the shed. Measure and sketch out the space and items you expect to put in it. Keep some wiggle room for unexpected items. Do some research online to compare prices and designs. It will make narrowing down your choices easier before heading to the store. Some manufacturers offer online design and ordering options. This is a great way to visualize your space with contents inside before committing to it.
A building permit may be necessary depending on the size of the unit. As long as the shed is 200 square feet or less, most cities do not require it. You do need to pay special attention to setbacks. Contact your municipality for permit and setback requirements.
A 10-foot-by-40-foot shed can store recreational vehicles. A 10-by-20 can store a riding lawn mower, trimmers, chainsaws and other power equipment.
Medium garden sheds range in size up to an 8-by-10 and can accommodate a riding mower while still leaving room for trash cans and other supplies. A 10-by-10 can hold a month’s worth of hay for a couple of horses as well as some shelving, supplements, and tools. The average shed size is 10-by-14 or 10-by-12.
If you want to include electricity, you will need a building permit. Only hire a ROC-licensed contractor to install the electric.
The price range for a shed is rather wide. Before signing the dotted line go over the details with the salesperson. Are paint, shingles, flooring, assembly, delivery and setup included? Is there anything else you need to add to the price to receive a ready-to-use shed? Constructing sheds even with directions can be time-consuming and frustrating. I recommend having it professionally constructed on site.
Q: How do I keep items stored in my shed from being ruined by the weather?
A: Keeping your garden and house tools, pool equipment, recreational vehicles and outdoor furniture out of the elements will allow them to last longer and perform better when you need them.
Though a foundation is not required, make sure the flooring of the unit has treated lumber for any parts that do touch the ground to prevent mold, mildew and termites.
Make sure light is not streaming through cracks between the wall and ceiling joints. It can affect the long-term performance on the unit and damage the contents inside.
Look for a unit that holds up well against the sun and comes with a long-term warranty. Some go as long as 50 years.
A critical component of the unit is the roof. Quality units will have an underlayment, which is a barrier material installed under the shingles and provides extra protection for extreme weather conditions.
If you are concerned about the heat damaging the items inside, consider adding active solar venting. This system keeps the air moving through the unit at the same temperature as the outside.
Q: I live in a patio home with a carport and need some storage space for my gardening equipment. The small outdoor closet is already full. What other options do I have?
A: There are some great exterior storage alternatives available. Consider a deck box storage bench or cabinet. Some storage benches can hold up 70 gallons of contents. Deck boxes can go as high as 99 gallons. You can easily store your small tools, pots and bags of soil. For tall equipment like rakes and shovels, there are sheds that are no larger than an armoire and can be placed on the patio as part of your décor. Some storage boxes are designed to also function as a small table. You can create a seating area with a bench or two and table while your outdoor gear is neatly tucked away. These options come in wood, resin, metal, and plastic and in a variety of colors to blend with your outdoor décor. Both the deck boxes, small shed and storage furniture can be found at patio furniture stores and most big box stores.
