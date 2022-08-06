Rosie on the House: Maximizing solar and rechargeable products

Question: I don’t have solar panels for my home, but I heard about powering my small electronics with solar chargers. How does that work?

Answer: Yes, you can power electronics without a full solar array (system). Considering the recent thunderstorms and blackouts, you may want to pick up a couple of solar chargers and other rechargeable devices.

Here are some options, uses and reasons you will want to have them available when the power goes out.

Solar chargers

These devices can power up your cell, laptop, camera and lights while the power is out. They are also helpful when you are enjoying outdoor adventures. Some can charge external batteries. Many are lightweight and can be folded to fit inside a backpack. Some are waterproof, too. Priced at $50 on up. Look for one with an auto-optimization feature that can recover lost power from shading. This way you won’t have to worry about your cell phone staying charged.

Speaking of a backpack, check out the Birksun Solar Backpack. With its built-in lithium-ion battery, it can charge your devices at an output of 2.4 amps, which is as fast as a wall charger.

Solar generators

There are small solar generators that can power small medical devices or a tiny refrigerator. Note that this type of device can’t replace your main source of electricity during a power shortage. If you have medical devices such as an oxygen tank or CPAP machine, consider installing a full solar system, with a battery backup generator.

Solar-powered radio

Solar-powered radios are a must-have in the event of an emergency. Solar eliminates the need to replace batteries. You will need access to up-to-date information when the power goes out.

Solar flashlights

Flashlights with a built-in battery can be charged by using a solar panel. The Simpeak Hand Crank Solar Powered Rechargeable LED Flashlight ($23) is powered up by absorbing light from strong light bulbs or using a hand crank.

Portable table or desk lamp

Plugless table lamps that use LED bulbs and are powered by solar panels will turn on automatically when darkness falls and turn off when exposed to bright light. Look for models designed for reading or mood lights on an outdoor table.

Sunnytech has a portable LED lamp with its own solar panel and a USB port for charging your phone if it needs power. The lamp folds up to form a flat package for ease of transportation. It also has batteries once solar power runs out. Some reviewers said the lights were weak and eventually died. This lamp and several similar brands are on the market. Prices vary. Check out the reviews if looking at less expensive options.

Solar keyboard

On its own, a computer draws a lot of power. A solar-powered, wireless keyboard when fully charged, could last as long as three months. Logitech has a wide range of wireless keyboards that connect to a computer via a USB receiver plugged into your laptop. Again, prices vary.

Solar cooker

Look for models where the solar panel surrounds a pot with shiny flaps that focus sunlight on what’s cooking. Solar parabolic cookers look like giant rooftop TV dishes.

Solar cookers work best in places with consistent sunlight and hot, dry temperatures — like Arizona. Manufacturers of the various devices claim that you can boil, steam and even pasteurize using solar cooking devices. Some bake bread or a pizza. Learning how to get the best results with a solar cooker requires patience over many attempts. Better units can range from $150 to $300.

Solar-powered lantern

Avoid tripping around the inside and outside of your home with a solar lantern. With just two hours of full sunlight charge, a solar lantern with an LED bulb could last up to eight hours.

Solar landscape lighting

Don’t trip while outside. There are countless solar landscape lights for walkways, posts, flood and security use on the market.

Solar pool pumps and filter

Monsoon dust can quickly turn a clear blue pool into something the Loch Ness Monster would find habitable. Keep the pool pump and filter working with solar power. While it can be costly in the beginning — starting at $1,500 for an in-ground pool — you will recoup that cost in utility bill savings down the line. Better pumps claim to have a 10-year life expectancy. The filter and pump are wired to a separate solar panel in your yard.

Other considerations

Products with improved solar and rechargeable technology are continuously being added to the marketplace. Read the comments from other buyers because some of these products can be limited in their performance.

Solar-powered and rechargeable devices are not only useful when the power goes out, they can also conserve energy, thus saving you money on your utility bills.