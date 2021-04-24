Rosie on the House: New design trends to consider before remodeling

Technology

In our efforts to become more cognizant of germs in our homes, many homeowners that were previously not interested in smart technology are finding comfort in incorporating new state-of-the-art products into their remodels. Touchless faucets and other motion-activated products continue to be in high demand. Voice-activated products that pair with Alexa and Siri are assisting us in being more hygienic and productive. Faucets can pre-measure water for recipes and pre-warm our showers to the precise temperature we want. Smart mirrors give us the weather forecast and news report while we get ready for our day. Refrigerators inform us when we are running low on our favorite foods, while our coffee makers are programmed to have our hot cup of joe ready when we are. Lighting can be controlled remotely. These technological advances that we are learning to embrace will be an important trend this year.