Rosie on the House: New design trends to consider before remodeling

Question: I plan on remodeling my home this year. What are the most recent interior design trends?
Answer: The past 12 months forced many families to create a new way of living in our homes that incorporate functional, comfortable and clean elements. Rosie-certified partner TWD Design Build Remodel gathered the top design trends you may want to consider before you begin your remodeling project.
Storage
Many people accumulated new appliances and cooking tools such as air fryers, Instant Pots, and coffee/espresso makers and now need a place to store them when not in use. Kitchen and bath designers are focusing on maximizing storage, paying special attention to pantries and long-term food storage. Countertops are precious commodities, so placement and storage of these new appliances are crucial in the overall design of your space.
Warm tones
Warm tones combined with cool grays, referred to as “greige,” create a calming environment that evokes feelings of comfort, compassion and a sense of normalcy within our homes.
Sherwin Williams’ 2021 color of the year, Urbane Bronze (SW 7048), is a warm, rich gray-brown that was named for its sense of serenity and stability. As described by Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin Williams, “Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal.”
Cabinets
Two-toned cabinet combinations hit the market a few years back and are predicted to skyrocket this year. Mixing a darker cabinet with a lighter cabinet in the same space adds depth and character to the design. Many homeowners and designers are even creating three-tone designs.
Islands
2020 forced us to find new ways to work at home with ease and spend more time together as a family. The kitchen has become the ultimate multifunctional room. It provides meal prep space, a place where kids study and adults work. We are also dining together more frequently. Multilevel islands and countertops offer comfortable seating options for all members of the family throughout the day.
Mixing materials
Homeowners and designers are taking chances with mixing materials now more than ever. By introducing a wood element, such as in the hood, bar, or butcher block section of the countertop, an eclectic layer within the design is created. Dramatic veined countertop slabs, multi-toned cabinetry, varying textures, and finishes enhance a home’s individuality.
Tile
Subway tile has been a top choice of homeowners doing kitchen and bathroom remodeling. This year we are seeing more texture and color variations giving modern tile an ancestry vibe with patterns and solids providing a handmade Moroccan feel. Move over smooth porcelain or glass tile and make way for artisan tile similar to a Moroccan zellige appearance. This look lends more to slimmer or nearly invisible grout lines. Not only will these attention-grabbing tiles be used in kitchen projects, but they will make a splash in bathrooms as well.
Technology
In our efforts to become more cognizant of germs in our homes, many homeowners that were previously not interested in smart technology are finding comfort in incorporating new state-of-the-art products into their remodels. Touchless faucets and other motion-activated products continue to be in high demand. Voice-activated products that pair with Alexa and Siri are assisting us in being more hygienic and productive. Faucets can pre-measure water for recipes and pre-warm our showers to the precise temperature we want. Smart mirrors give us the weather forecast and news report while we get ready for our day. Refrigerators inform us when we are running low on our favorite foods, while our coffee makers are programmed to have our hot cup of joe ready when we are. Lighting can be controlled remotely. These technological advances that we are learning to embrace will be an important trend this year.
Today’s trends allow homeowners to get as creative and functional as they want to be.
An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson. Ask Rosie on the House your homeowner questions by emailing info@rosieonthehouse.com or call 888-767-4348.