Rosie on the House: Obtaining effective thermostat readings

Rule No. 4: Do not place in or near the kitchen. Heat is generated from cooking in this concentrated area. A thermostat placed in the kitchen often reads that the home is far warmer than it truly is, causing the air conditioner to turn on when you don’t need it. Because the stove or oven isn’t always in use and heating the area, it can confuse the thermostat and prevent it from getting an accurate reading.

Rule No. 5: Do not place near windows and doors. Doors and windows could be drafty. If the thermostat is nearby, it will sense the room being cooler than it actually is. With doors constantly opening and closing, a thermostat placed near a door is exposed to more outside air than the rest of the house, thus providing inaccurate readings and causing the system to cycle on and off without achieving your desired temperature.

Rule No. 6: Make sure the thermostat location is strategically determined. It should not be tucked away in an isolated location such as a hallway. Place it as close to the living areas you are trying to control your comfort level in.

