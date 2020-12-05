Rosie on the House: Plan ahead before hanging holiday lights

Question: I have never hung holiday lights. What should I consider before starting?
Answer: Safety. Always think about safety first. The Consumer Products Safety Commission reports that 12,000 to 15,000 people visit the emergency room every holiday season as a result of accidents related to decorating. Most ladder accidents occur because of improper use. Slow down and ensure the ladder is stable before you start climbing. For proper stability, your extension ladder should be at a 75-degree angle; for every 4 feet of height, the bottom of the ladder should be 1 foot away from the wall. For example, the bottom of a 20-foot ladder should be 5 feet away from the wall.
Before stringing lights, check for broken bulbs and sockets, frayed cords, burned out lights, and loose connections. Do not exceed the 3-amp fuse rating. The average 100-light set consumes 0.34 amps per set. Ten sets wired together would therefore consume 3.4 amps and blow the 3-amp fuses. Review the specifications provided to you on the packaging.
Never use a string of lights that is in poor condition. They could short and start a fire. Blackened bulbs on an incandescent light set are an indication of a light set that has been burned beyond its useful life. Also, resistive PODs which are often built into an LED light set can be defective. They cannot be repaired. Two burned-out incandescent bulbs can decrease the lifespan of the light set by 39%.
- Estimate at least 100 mini lights for every foot of tree height.
- Decide whether you want to use LED or incandescent lights. LEDs are more expensive than incandescent lights, but they last longer.
- Consider using commercial-grade light sets for outdoor use. They are more durable and have thicker insulation.
- Throughout the holiday season, look for burned out bulbs. Replace them quickly to get the most of your light sets and keep them in safe working condition.
Q: How do LED lights compare to traditional holiday lights?
A: Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are the best way to save energy on holiday lighting, or any lighting for that matter. Here’s why:
- LEDs use only about 2% of the electricity that is needed to power regular painted or ceramic-coated colored holiday lights.
- LEDs are harder to break than traditional glass bulbs because they are encased in plastic.
- Because the LED’s electron movement in the semiconductor chips lights them up, they last up to 10 years. You will not have to replace them as often, thus saving you money.
- LEDs generate much less heat than traditional incandescent holiday lights, which produces more heat than light.
- When it comes to energy usage, a tree with 1,000 incandescent lights can cost $10 over an average holiday season while the tree using 1,000 LEDs costs less than $1.50. Use LEDs for your outdoor decorations, too, and your savings will be even greater.
As for color, warm white LEDs provide a soft holiday glow while cool white has a bluish glow. Colored lights add pop and a festive appearance.
Q: Should I hook up my holiday lights to timers?
A: That’s up to you. Setting a timer to automatically turn your lights on when it gets dark and off at bedtime will save energy and money on your electric bill. Using timers for all your outdoor lights throughout the year is good energy-saving practice. Plus, it can deter crime.
Q: What should I know before hanging lights on outdoor trees and plants?
A: Holiday lighting is suitable for trees and some cacti. Leafless trees provide the ideal framework for hanging lights, especially horizontal-spreading varieties.
If you hang lights and ornaments on trees, do not use nails or staples. They can damage the tree and make it possible for diseases or bugs to invade it. Do not wrap holiday lights on the trees and leave them there for more than 90 days. The lights will deteriorate, the tree will grow, and the string lights will become embedded in the tree. Instead of wrapping light strings around branches, use green plastic garden tape to attach them to the branches.
To begin hanging lights, start at the highest placement with light sets that are plugged into a power source. Any blinking during the stringing process means there are problems with that string, and they won’t last long. Don’t bother with that string. You will have to replace it in a few days anyway. Just use another one.
If stringing lights on your mesquite seems like too much work, you can buy endless varieties of artificial trees covered with LED lights powered by batteries. For example, a 4½ foot willow tree dripping with multi-colored lights will run about $40.
And if hanging lights period is not your idea of a good time, call a professional. But you’d better do it today or you may not be able to find one who is available this close to Christmas.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
Discover the joys of gardening in the Sonoran Desert
Sign up for our Tucson Garden Guide newsletter and get helpful desert gardening info sent to your inbox twice a month