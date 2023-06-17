Question: I have owned my home for a few years. Would you please tell me what I need to do to keep my roof in good condition?

Answer: I have seen roofs fail because they were not taken care of as well as they should. By not taking care of the roof as we should, it will likely not last anywhere as long as it should. Be sure to budget for regular maintenance and potential repairs. I cannot stress that enough.

Lack of proper maintenance is not the only reason roofs can deteriorate over time. Age-limiting factors come into play as well. Some roofing products use VOCs in their manufacturing products. VOCs are Volatile Organic Compounds. We often hear about VOCs concerning the odors associated with paint fumes. These compounds are “off-gassed” into the environment and leave a product that deteriorates over time. That is what is meant by “age-limiting factors.” Asphalt shingle roofs direct exposure to the elements (sun, storms, wind, and debris build-up) makes them especially prone to that kind of deterioration.

A roof system is only as good as its components. While concrete tiles, or even terra cotta tiles, last well beyond our lifetimes, the products used to support them and further protect the roof can contribute to the roof system’s failure sooner.

Of note is the underlayment system of a tile roof. Typically, a 30- or 40-pound asphalt-impregnated felt is used as an underlayment, which can last 20 to 30 years. Tile can last for hundreds of years. So, when your contractor sits down to discuss the roof components in detail, pay close attention to the components of the proposed roofing system.

Tyler Johnson of Johnson Roofing, a Rosie on the House Certified Partner, says that putting an underlayment system down that is designed to last approximately one-tenth of the roof cover is not in your best interest. He tells his customers that doubling the underlayment system may add 15 to 20% to the initial cost. That increased expense is marginal compared to the cost of removing the tiles, the battens and the underlayment in 20 years.

He also recommends using an asphalt-impregnated felt as underlayment because synthetics don’t seem to seal around nail penetrations as well as the felt.

InspectionThe first step to taking care of your roof is to visually inspect it periodically, particularly after a heavy storm such as a monsoon can generate. Look for anomalies like missing, broken, or loose tiles. Repairs from storm damage may be covered under your homeowner’s insurance policy. More importantly, you now have the opportunity to address an issue before it becomes a major repair.

I DO NOT recommend climbing on your roof. However, if you are going to inspect the roof yourself, several safety factors need to be followed.

Most importantly, make sure your ladder is sturdy.

Once you are on the roof, be careful how you step on the tiles so as not to break them or cause further damage. Stepping carefully, using the balls of your feet, place your weight slowly on the bottom third of the exposed tile.

If you don’t feel confident getting on the roof, a professional, ROC-licensed roofer can provide an assessment.

Some folks inspect their roofs from the ground with a pair of binoculars. I don’t recommend this as the only form of inspection because too many things can be missed. The upside of a chimney may not be visible, and other roof features may block a complete visual inspection. “Eyes on” are the key here. Also, the smaller cracks in any roof system can go unnoticed until they become bigger problems.

FlashingSome other aspects of your roofing system you should look for, usually during a routine annual inspection, are the flashing connections. Look for flashing coming off the surface it is connected to. There are several penetrations on your roof as well. Several of them are the vents for the plumbing or HVAC systems. There is a flashing piece around them referred to as a “roof jack.” These are specifically designed to prevent water infiltration around the roof penetrations. The seal around the pipe can deteriorate over time, (again, age-limiting factors). Replacing these as needed can prevent leaks from occurring.

Removing debrisRemoving debris from your gutters is important because items from trees can collect in valleys. Pack rats and other critters can take up residency in the spaces between the underside of the tile and the underlayment. Make sure all the access points to this space are sealed well.

The tiniest flaw, left unaddressed, will most likely turn into a major fix. Take care of your roof and it will take care of you. Do not wait until the first summer storm to call a roofer. Their phones will be ringing off the hooks. It could be weeks until they can inspect your roof and then longer to schedule a repair. Call for an inspection now.