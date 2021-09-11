Rosie on the House: Protect pets from the naughty side of nature

Question: I am new to Tucson. I heard my pets shouldn’t stay outside by themselves. Why?

Answer: There are plenty of wildlife who can easily harm your pets.

Snakes — There are 13 species of rattlesnakes in Arizona. Rattlesnakes and other venomous snake bites are extremely dangerous and require immediate medical attention. Snakes are generally more afraid of us than we are of them. They hide in bushes, under rocks, houses, and sheds, or in holes that they or other critters have created. Curious noses tend to get bit.

Toads — The Colorado River Toad is also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad. It is commonly found during mid-summer to early fall. These toads have a potentially fatal, poisonous excretion on their skin. Don’t let your dog play, lick, or eat them.

Coyotes — Coyotes may look like dogs, but they are far more predatory. They hunt in groups and pose a threat to small dogs, cats, and rabbits. Yards with abundant fruit on the ground, pet food, unsecured garbage cans, or unattended pets are often convenient food sources. Coyotes may consider larger or loud dogs a threat to their territory and become aggressive toward them. Even leashed dogs can be attacked.