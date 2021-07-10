Rosie on the House: Purposeful planning to help maintain independence

Question: What is the key to living out retirement well?

Answer: A key component for most people is that they would like to be as active, independent and self-sufficient as much as they can, as comfortably as they can and for as long as they can. The independence component contributes to maintaining a sense of dignity.

Q: What are some things that will make ongoing independence a reality?

A: Figuring out the right solution for yourself or a loved one might require some creative thinking. Planning ahead is key. Some of the solutions that we have seen work for others:

A couple who is close to retirement and plans to downsize proactively. They will move to an independent living facility at the point they do retire. They hope this will keep them in the driver’s seat when it comes to personal care decisions and relieve any burden on their children.

An older couple who has converted one bay of their garage to an apartment for a caregiver.