Rosie on the House: Remodeling the right way

Q uestion: I am thinking about doing some remodeling. What advice do you have as I plan my project?

Answer: Before you take a sledgehammer to anything, the most important thing you need to do is your homework.

Before hiring

Take the time to research the contractors you are considering. Rosie’s How To Choose A Contractor Consumer Guide (tucne.ws/1mek) outlines the steps, from checking the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC) website, to interviewing, and how to dig deep into a prospective contractor. If you are shopping for the cheapest price, there is nothing I can say to help you choose a good contractor.