Rosie on the House: Rid your home of pests

A: The best way to keep spiders and scorpions out of your house is to keep crickets out of your house. To spiders and scorpions, crickets are gourmet food.

Here are some ways to keep spiders out and how to get rid of them once they get in:

Destroy spider webs as soon as you see them.

Regularly dust the corners of your ceilings and behind doors that are open much of the time.

Turn off your outdoor lights. They attract the flying insects that spiders like to eat.

If you have scorpions or black widows, which can be dangerous, call a pest-control professional to get rid of them.

Q: How can I get rid of cockroaches?

A: Cockroaches and ants are probably the most common pests.

Arizona ants can get out of control. You can douse them with Raid, but that will only kill the ones you can see. Their friends won’t be too far behind and will sidestep the poison.

Your best prevention is a clean house. Ants love food. So don’t leave any around. Sweep and mop your floors often.

Keep debris and wood away from your house.

Cockroaches don’t cause any structural damage to your home, but they can spread germs and even trigger your children’s asthma.

Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.