Rosie on the House: Scammers flood the market during monsoons

1. Call your insurance company first. Find out what to do. Your agent may give you names of licensed contractors who will come out to look at the damage and provide estimates.

2. Do not pay on the spot, especially with cash. Don’t pay anyone immediately, particularly those you did not call to fix the damage. Never make a hurried decision. Never pay in cash. Make checks payable only to the name of the company/contractor listed in your signed contract. Never write a check in the name of the salesperson who promises to talk to the insurance company.

3. Use the proper process. After opening a claim with the insurance company and getting damage estimates, the insurance company will send out an adjuster to decide what the insurance company will pay.

4. Signs of a void contract. If a dollar amount is not on a contract, do not sign it. A contract is not valid without an amount or if only the dollar amount of your deductible is listed.

5. You have three days to get out of a contract. Don’t sign a contract for repairs until you’ve read and thought it through. You have only three days to get out of a contract if you change your mind.