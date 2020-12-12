Rosie on the House: Schedule annual home maintenance services now

Question: When should I call to schedule my home’s annual maintenance services?
Answer: Calling to schedule before the new year or at the latest, the beginning of the new year will prevent you from scrambling to get on the service provider’s schedule when everyone else is trying to.
WINTER
AC Tune-Up — This is the one service that people wait until the last minute to schedule then find themselves scrambling to get an appointment. Set this for the beginning of March. Because we can hit the triple digits in April, you will want your AC system serviced in plenty of time to keep you comfortable all spring, summer, and fall long.
SPRING
Roof Inspection — Anytime you find a leak, call for a free roof inspection. If there are no telltale signs of damage, schedule a visit for May, before the monsoons arrive. You will want that wiggle room in case the roofing company finds an issue.
Pool Inspection — Schedule this in early March so your pool will be ready for the first cannonball in April.
SUMMER
Security System — Make sure the security system and fire alarms are working before you head out for summer vacation.
Landscaper — Make sure irrigations systems are working so you do not lose valuable plants.
FALL
Heating System Service — Have this service scheduled by the end of September. Ask the service provider if they offer energy audits. If so, have that performed at the same time.
Roofing Inspection — If you didn’t do this in the spring, do it now before the winter rains.
Chimney Sweep — This is not a job you want to do yourself. It is messy. Schedule this appointment for September. In a wood-burning fireplace, the wood never burns completely. The creosote that builds up over time is highly flammable. This needs to be done before the first fire of the season.
ANNUALLY OR AS BUDGET AND TIME PERMITS
Foundation Inspection — Make sure water is draining properly from the gutters and ground away from the foundation.
Dryer Vent Cleaning — Although you remove the lint from the dryer screen after each use, the whole dryer should have a thorough cleaning that includes the crinkly accordion foil tubing.
Termite Inspection — Peak termite season is January through April and August to November. If you find signs of termite activity, call an expert right away.
Professional Cleaning — Depending on the activity, the number of pets, and your clean comfort level, you may want to schedule professional cleaning visits at least twice a year — before the holiday guests arrive and for the annual spring cleaning. The professionals can get into the spots and do the jobs you don’t want to, such as vacuuming the curtains, cleaning behind the stove and refrigerator, and scrubbing grout and baseboards.
Energy Audit/Air Leaks — If you notice unusually high energy bills, schedule an energy audit. Some HVAC companies offer this service. Ask about it when scheduling your annual visit.
Q: Why is annual home maintenance important?
A: Regularly scheduled maintenance visits are important for many reasons.
Increased home value — Over the long term, real estate has proven to be a very smart investment. But this doesn’t mean your home will always increase in value … especially if you fail to maintain it well.
Unless they are searching for a “fixer-upper,” home buyers are looking closely at your home to see if you’ve been doing maintenance regularly, such as peeling paint, mold build-up and cracked drywall, ceilings and flooring. Their offer and the home inspection will be greatly influenced by the care or lack thereof you’ve put into your home.
Fewer repair and replacement costs — If you catch something such as a leaky pipe early, the cost of repairing or replacing it is exponentially less. In Arizona’s dusty climate, air filters should be changed out monthly. Failure to do so can potentially lead to a damaged or failed unit that will cost you tens of thousands of dollars to repair or replace. Also, your home systems will be more efficient and save on your utility bill, but you’ll also make your system last longer.
Home and equipment warranties — If your home is new or has newly installed systems that have been warrantied, you can expect that any breakdown you experience won’t be covered if the cause was a lack of maintenance. So, not only did you spend money on a warranty that you cannot use, but you’ll need to replace or repair what was broken, too.
Q: How can I get the most out of service technician visits?
A: Make sure there is clear access to whatever is being inspected. Clean around the area so the technician can move easier and faster.
Ask the technician to check multiple appliances during the same appointment. You may get a service discount for multiple repairs in one visit. Be sure to request multiple appliances when making the appointment.
Take time to understand the repair. Ask the technician what the issues are, the cause, prevention, and tips on maintaining the item being serviced.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House,” heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM).
