Rosie on the House: Solar, battery and generator make an energy trifecta

Question: How does a whole-house generator work?

Answer: A whole-house generator uses natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas (propane). The generator is connected to your home’s electrical wiring and the fuel source. These are fully automatic systems.

The auto-transfer switch (ATS) detects a power outage and restores power with the generator in less than 10 seconds. When the grid voltage is restored, the system will connect your home back to the utility lines and turn itself off. This can be programmed with a delay of 10 minutes to reduce the ‘chatter’ of off/on as the grid restabilizes on restoration reducing spikes and surges on your home appliances.

Q: Which one is better; a gasoline powered or natural gas powered generator?

A: Portable generators have limitations. Some run on gas, which has a short shelf life of three to four months. Gas just doesn’t store well. In addition, you will need to refuel frequently throughout an outage which can be very dangerous and inconvenient during extreme heat or violent storms.