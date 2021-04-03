Rosie on the House: Springtime means cleaning and taxes

Question: How often and what is the best way to clean refrigerator coils?

Answer: Condenser coils should be cleaned once a year, or twice if you have pets in the house. When dirt and dust build up on coils, it takes more electricity to keep food cold.

Move the refrigerator out from the wall. Unplug the unit. Find the location of the refrigerator’s coils by checking the owner’s manual. Sometimes they’re on the back of the appliance; sometimes they’re under a toe grill at the front of the fridge. You may have to remove a panel or grill. Gently dust the coils with a rag or brush and vacuum the coils.

While you are at it, replace the water dispenser filter and do it again in six months (unless the manufacturer says otherwise). Take all the food out of your refrigerator and wipe the surfaces of the interior with a water solution that includes baking soda or vinegar. Throw away food that’s been around too long. It is also important to keep door seals clean. Dirty seals make the door harder to open and can cause the seals to tear.

This process will help increase the efficiency of your refrigerator and help it last longer.

Q: What is Rosie’s preferred method for deep cleaning an oven?