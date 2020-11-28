Rosie on the House: Supporting Tucson charities during crisis, year round

Question: What charities does Rosie on the House support?
Answer: This holiday season and throughout the year, Rosie on the House is proud to support three charities in particular.
Habitat for Humanity
Each year thousands of volunteers work on Southern Arizona Habitat job sites, neighborhood revitalization, the HabiStore and other community service opportunities. You can contribute to their organization in a few ways.
Habitat for Humanity Southern Arizona is accepting applications for new volunteers. COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place. They are in particular need of Homebuyer Family Partner volunteers who work directly with and provide support to Habitat families by mentoring them on their journey toward homeownership.
Donate your household items such as furniture, appliances, framed pictures or building materials to the Habitat for Humanity HabiStore at 935 W. Grant Road.
If you are planning to remodel your home, contact Habitat and request a volunteer group to deconstruct the room that will be refurbished. They will remove cabinets and fixtures and take them to the HabiStore to be sold. It is a great way to keep tens of millions of tons of materials out of local landfills. It may also lower the cost of your remodeling job.
Have a junked car in your yard? Habitat accepts all kinds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, RVs, vans, SUVs, boats and motorcycles whether or not they are running. Towing is free. All net proceeds from the sale of your vehicle will help local families. Plus, your vehicle donation may qualify for a tax deduction.
There are Habitat organizations all over the country including some in other parts of Arizona. All have the same goals, and they carry out their mission in a way that works best in their area.
Contact the Habitat for Humanity Tucson at habitattucson.org or find another local organization at tucne.ws/habitatlocate.
St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul is well known in Arizona for providing food, clothing and shelter to those in need. Volunteers serve their guests in facilities for the disabled, dining rooms, thrift stores, food pantries and homeless shelters. Each of these locations always needs help right after the Christmas season and during the summer.
The Diocese of Tucson has 34 conferences active throughout Southern Arizona and approximately 750 members. Through home visits, they assess and meet the needs of an individual or family. Having the resources to assist with rent and utilities, food and clothing, they can also provide furniture, mattresses and appliances so families can keep food fresh and cook meals at home.
They accept financial donations as well as clothing and shoes, furniture, large and small appliances, electronics, kitchen items, bicycles and other vehicles, camping equipment, and anything in good condition that would fulfill the needs of another person. For details, visit svdptucson.org.
Military Assistance Mission (MAM)
MAM focuses on members of the Arizona military by providing a financial and morale boost to Arizona service members, their families, and post 9/11 Purple Heart recipients.
“We are all one big family, and until that service member can get home, we have to step up to the plate to support those left behind,” says founder Margy Bons.
The group provides funds to families struggling to pay bills. The organization is especially well known for providing backpacks and school supplies to 1,000 children in military families.
On Dec. 19, MAM will provide holiday cheer to 1,200 Arizona military children through their Operation Christmas Giving program. Learn more at tucne.ws/mamxmas.
Other charities
Southern Arizona boasts many nonprofits that serve people from all walks of life as well as pets and wildlife. We encourage you to support one of these charities or one that fits your particular interest. Find more Southern Arizona organizations at greatnonprofits.org/city/tucson/AZ.
Keep in mind that during the holiday season, nonprofits have crowds of volunteers and take in more money and donations of food than at any other time of year. Unfortunately, attention drops once holiday decorations are packed away. Consider volunteering and/or donating throughout the year.
In many cases, you can receive Arizona state income tax credits for your donations. Check with your accountant for details.
Be sure to reach out to the nonprofit of your choice ahead of time to see what kind of assistance they may need and what their current policies are regarding COVID-19.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
