Rosie on the House: The benefits of a whole house water treatment system

Question: I am new to Tucson and heard I should consider adding a water treatment system to my home. Why?

Answer: Arizona’s water is considered “hard.” That means it contains dissolved minerals like calcium and magnesium. How hard your water is depends on how many grains of the minerals it contains per gallon. This is called grains per gallon, or GPG.

Water that contains more than 1 GPG is considered somewhat hard; water with more than 10.5 GPG is very hard. A typical glass of Arizona water has at least 15 GPG.

Water touches nearly every aspect of people’s lives. Only 1% of water that comes into a home is used for drinking. The other 99% is working water, proving that the benefits of high-quality water extend far beyond the kitchen faucet.

Health benefits

Clean, refreshing, drinkable water is a necessity for overall health. The Mayo Clinic tells us that water is the body’s principal chemical component and makes up about 50% to 70% of an individual’s body weight. Our bodies depend on water to survive.