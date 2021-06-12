Rosie on the House: The difference between Arizona roofing systems

Improper flashing: Usually a direct result of the original installation. Rather than flashing around pipes, concrete or mortar is used. This will cause the roof to eventually fail.

Improper tile spacing: Excessive water can seep into the underlayment. It can destroy a roof 30% to 50% faster than intended.

Shingles

Shingles are typically composed of a fiberglass mat that is saturated with asphalt. Granules are added for color and sun protection and installed with underlayment. Shingles do not require the same maintenance as a tile roof, but they should be checked and maintained periodically.

Granular loss: As shingles lose their protective granular covers, they will age at a more rapid pace as the sun wears down the asphalt.

Sealant: Some areas on a shingle roof require sealant. Sealant typically has a lifespan of less than the roof and should be refreshed midlife of the system.

Debris: A shingle roof is water-shedding. That means if there is debris accumulated, water can back up and leak. It can also accelerate the aging of the shingles.

Fla

t roofs

These are the most common residential flat roofs.