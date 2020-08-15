Rosie on the House: These projects will free up space at home

Question: Now that we have been schooling and working from home for a week, we realize that we are going to need more space. What are some ideas to gain extra space without moving?
Answer: There are some good choices that lie between working with what you have and moving to a new home. One idea would be to use your garage as flex space. To create extra workspace, you could add insulation and a mini split AC to make the space comfortable. This choice works well for homes in an HOA that doesn’t allow garage conversions. The room will not be family room ready but, could be used for crafts and messy or noisy projects while still being comfortable. Your cars and kids will love it. Adding the AC will require a permit.
Q: What is involved in converting a carport or garage to a finished living space?
A: First, if you live in a neighborhood with an HOA check for any restrictions in place that apply to the carport or garage. Next, secure a permit for the project. Permitting is required for a room addition and assures that the addition is up to building codes for fire, safety and sound construction. If you are going to make this a do-it-yourself project, your city planning department may be able to help guide you with the design according to code. If you are planning on hiring a licensed and bonded contractor, most likely they will be responsible for the design and pulling the permit.
You’re not required to update building codes at your house unless you’re doing some remodeling work, and then typically only the remodeled areas have to meet the new regulations.
Fire alarms are the exception as most cities will require that they be brought up to code when a permit is pulled.
However, at the point that the remodel involves a significant portion of the home the city may require all codes be brought up to date.
Note that this job involves just about every construction specialty:
- Garage door wall replaced with solid wall and windows
- Pour concrete to raise the garage floor height to the house floor level
- Insulation
- Drywall
- Meeting fire code standards
- Flooring
- Cooling and heating system
- Lighting
- Electrical
Q: Converting our garage is not an option. What can we do to update the floor plan and create more room?
A: Have you considered removing a wall to create a great room? Note that if the wall you want to remove runs between the living room and dining room, and you live in a home built between 1950 and 1970, the wall may be load bearing. Proceed with caution. This job will require a licensed contractor. When you apply for a permit, it is likely that your city planning department will require a structural engineer to assist with design. A structural engineer will be able to assure that the beam, posts and footings are sufficient to bear the weight of the roof structure that previously rested on the wall.
This is an important part of the process — we have seen walls that were removed and a beam installed, without proper support. They resulted in a dangerous situation as the roof was not adequately supported and began to sag.
The conversion process includes:
- Testing the existing wall for lead and asbestos. Lead based paints and asbestos were commonly used prior to 1978 and are even present in some construction materials in later years.
- Prepping the area to contain dust and debris caused by demolition and construction. If lead or asbestos is found, the demolition must be completed by a
company
- licensed to remove lead and asbestos containing materials.
- Creating footings for the new posts that are reinforced with rebar and having the exposed soil pretreated for termites.
- Deciding if the beam is to be exposed or hidden. A hidden beam will require the extra step of cutting into the ceiling joists in order to recess it.
- Additional structural work to the existing structure may be required to meet the engineering/code requirements (i.e. strengthening existing roof structure).
- Completing all necessary city inspections throughout the project.
- Putting the room back together, including relocating/replacing electrical outlets that were removed from the wall, replacing any displaced insulation in the ceiling and rerouting any plumbing, electrical and HVAC components that were affected by the project.
- Finishes include patching the floor where the wall was — this often means redoing the whole floor in the room, patching drywall and painting.
- Professional cleaning: A whole house cleaning is a great way to wrap up the project. This would also be a good time to have a professional cleaning of the ductwork.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
